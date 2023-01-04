Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped many Royal bombshells over the course of the last few years. They have alleged that members of the family lied, were racist, planted and leaked stories to the press, and failed to protect the couple when they needed it the most.

With the publication of Harry's highly anticipated tell-all, Spare, just a week away, the world is waiting on pins and needles to find out what the King's youngest son saved for the pages of his book. While attacks on the family are expected, one source says that if Harry opts to go after King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, any chances of a reconciliation are off.

1 Prince Harry Will Go After William and Kate, Insider Claims

While Prince Harry is expected to take aim at his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middelton, one insider maintains that he will go easy on his father and his stepmother – which is a good thing because that is King Charles' "red line."

2 Harry Says He Wants His Family Back

In a clip from Harry's interview with Tom Bradby for ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex maintains that he would like to reconcile with his family, despite he and Meghan being painted as "the villains." "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he says.

3 However, Harry Says They Have Painted Him and Meghan "As the Villains"

"They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," Harry says. "They feel as though it's better to keep us somehow as the villains." He also accused The Firm of "the leaking and the planting" of news stories. "It never needed to be this way," he said. "I want a family. Not an institution."

4 "There Comes a Point When Silence is Betrayal," Harry Says

And, in another "revealing" and "explosive" interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS, he defends his reason to air his family's dirty laundry in public. He claims that "every single time I've tried to do this privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," adding that royal correspondents had been "spoon-fed information" by Buckingham Palace. "So when we are being told for the last six years we can't put something out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point when silence is betrayal."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Charles "Comes Out" of the Book "Better Than Expected, Source Claims

A source recently told The Sunday Times that Harry and William's relationship will likely never recover after publication. "Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting," they said. "Everything is laid bare." They added: "Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."

6 Camilla "Is Charles' Red Line," According to Insider

Other sources have said that King Charles "loves his son very much" and the door "is always open" to dinner whenever Harry is on his side of the pond. However, there is one thing that could come between them. "Camilla is Charles' red line," a source says.

7 Attacking Camilla "Would Not Go Down Well," Sources Claim

"If Harry trashes her, then Charles could pull the plug, and Harry knows that. Harry had a difficult relationship with Camilla, who had an affair with his father when he was still married to Diana. But attacking Camilla would not go down well among Palace staff or his father, and Harry is aware," the source added.