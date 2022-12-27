Extra

King Charles is Facing "Real Trouble"' For Royal Family Future After Harry and Meghan's Bombshell Accusations, Expert Claims

He has some major decisions to make. 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 27, 2022
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 27, 2022

The first few months of King Charles' reign have been challenging to say the least. After the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, the new monarch stepped into a host of problems and controversy, ranging from racism allegations against one of his mother's best friends to the ongoing drama stemming from his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

The couple, whose highly explosive Netflix docuseries dropped on the streaming service this month, doesn't seem to be slowing down. In just a few weeks, Spare, Harry's autobiography, will be released around the world, and many expect the pages of the book to be filled with Royal secrets and drop even more bombshells about the family. According to experts, the King is facing "real trouble" as a result. 

1
An Expert Believes Prince William Will Continue to Be Attacked in His Brother's Book

Penguin Books

Royal author Christopher Andersen anticipates that after the major attack of Prince William in the docuseries, he will continue to feel the wrath in the upcoming book. These swipes could be perceived as damaging to The Firm as an institution. 

2
It Will Be Viewed As an Attack on the Monarchy, Expert Claims

Shutterstock

"I think any attack on William is going to be seen, because William is the heir, as an attack on the monarchy, an attack on Charles," Andersen told Royally US. He added that he believes there is only one person who can fix the situation. 

3
The Monarchy Will Be "In Real Trouble" If the King Doesn't "Navigate" It, Expert Says

Shutterstock

"If this dog and pony show known as the monarchy is going to continue to thrive it's only going to be because of Charles' ability to navigate all of it," Andersen continued. "If he can't, I think they're in real trouble and it's very, very damaging to the reputation of the monarchy."

4
Coronation as an "Olive Branch"

Shutterstock

Andersen said that at one point, he thought an invite to the most highly anticipated Royal event of a lifetime could be a great olive branch. "I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We're looking at the coronation coming up – I would've said, I got the impression they would be invited to the coronation and they would attend," expert said. 

5
However, Now He Doesn't Believe That Harry and Meghan Would Even Attend If Invited

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Now I'm beginning to wonder whether they would even go if they were invited. They're going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals," he continued. "You wouldn't blame the Royal Family, especially the new King to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing."

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • A Massachusetts Veteran Wins Lottery Six Times Using "Intuition." Here's His Strategy.
    A Massachusetts Veteran Wins Lottery Six Times Using "Intuition." Here's His Strategy.
    Extra

    A Massachusetts Veteran Wins Lottery Six Times Using "Intuition." Here's His Strategy.

    Intuition pays off sixfold.

  • Nurse Loses Her Job After Stealing Two Tablets From Hospital Drugstore to Treat Her Headaches
    Nurse Loses Her Job After Stealing Two Tablets From Hospital Drugstore to Treat Her Headaches
    Extra

    Nurse Loses Her Job After Stealing Two Tablets From Hospital Drugstore to Treat Her Headaches

    A nurse in the UK lost her job after she was caught on video taking…

  • couple cuddling in bed
    couple cuddling in bed
    Health

    5 Ways to Make Your Sex Life Better Today

    Sex therapist-approved ways to spice things up.

  • Woman with her hand on her throat
    Woman with her hand on her throat
    Health

    7 Easy-To-Miss Signs of Thyroid Cancer

    The disease can manifest in unexpected ways.

  • Hospital Evacuated After 88-Year-Old-Man Has WWI Shell Removed From Inside His Body
    Hospital Evacuated After 88-Year-Old-Man Has WWI Shell Removed From Inside His Body
    Extra

    Hospital Evacuated After 88-Year-Old-Man Has WWI Shell Removed From Inside His Body

    Collector's item.

  • A couple on a date is sitting outside in front of a tree smiling while drinking lemonade.
    A couple on a date is sitting outside in front of a tree smiling while drinking lemonade.
    Relationships

    Half of People Fell in Love After No Initial Attraction

    Your first impression doesn't mean a thing.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group