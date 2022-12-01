When Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles took the throne, everyone was curious about what changes he would make regarding the structure of the Royal Family and in terms of titles. After becoming the king, Charles decided to scale down the monarchy, which now no longer includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Andrew. Now, according to a new report, King Charles plans to make a significant change in terms of titles, which seriously favors one of his granddaughters over his very own brother. Keep reading to learn more— and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

1 The King Wants to Give Princess Charlotte the Title of Edinburgh

The Telegraph reports that instead of giving his brother, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the title of Duke of Edinburgh, he is going to instead bestow it to his granddaughter. This will make Princess Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh. A source close to Edward said it "had not gone unnoticed" that he had not been granted the title as of yet.

2 Queen Elizabeth Had the Title Before She Took the Throne

Insiders maintain that doing so will be an honor to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who also had the title prior to becoming Queen. Until her accession, Elizabeth was styled "Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 It Would Be A Way for "His Majesty to Honor the Line of Succession"

"Discussions are under way, but the favored outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte," Sources told The Mail on Sunday. "It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honor the line of succession."

4 Charlotte Is Third in Line to the Throne

Charlotte is currently third in line to the throne, behind her father, Prince of Wales, and her brother, Prince George. If Prince George has children, her position will change. If King Charles grants her the title, she will be the fourth member of the family to be honored with it.

5 She Is the First Female Who Will Not Be Surpassed by Her Younger Brother in Succession

"Charlotte's position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother," an insider added. "So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children."