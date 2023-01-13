After a year-and-a-half has gone by since Prince Harry first announced he was penning an "unflinching" tell-all about his life, Spare is finally on bookshelves. As expected, the autobiography, chronicling everything from being born the "spare" to his brother, the future King of England, Prince William, to the tumultuous Royal Family drama that has no end in sight, has achieved best-seller status.

Currently, the book tops all the bestseller lists and, according to the publisher, ​​sold over 1.43 million copies in all formats in the United States, Canada and Britain, including pre-orders, marking the largest first-day sales for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House. According to insiders, the impact of the book has been felt by Harry's family members, including King Charles and Prince William. However, both are "soldiering on" and attending to business as usual.

1 The Royal Family Has Yet to Comment on the Book

Despite the numerous allegations made at his father and brother in the pages of the book, the Royal Family has yet to make a public statement or refute any of the allegations. Instead, they are going about life as usual.

2 However, They Are "Feeling Betrayed," Insider Claims

"The King and Prince of Wales will be feeling betrayed. Things that have happened to them, really personal things, are now played out in the public arena," an insider dished to People magazine. They added that some of the stories Harry tells in the story were "not his to tell." Another close friend of the family added: "There are so many things that he didn't need to say."

3 They Are Also "Sad" But Putting On "A Brave Face," Insider Says

Another source maintains that family members are feeling "sad" even though they are putting on a brave face. They are quite resilient and have good people around them," they said. "They are upset and sad, but they are soldiering on. Responding publicly would not be the smart thing to do."

4 One Insider Says They Have to Be Detached"

Another insider added that they "have been remarkably calm. But they have to be detached." Someone else commented that "exposing private family matters is not good," noting Harry's behavior lessened "the impact of the argument for privacy as he lays family matters out for all to see."

5 William, Kate, and Charles Have All Been Spotted in Public Since the Book's Publication

On Thursday, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, made their first public appearance since the publication of the book in Merseyside at the opening of the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital. "You hurt by the comments in Harry's book, sir?" someone shouted at William. He didn't respond. Meanwhile, his father visited community groups near Balmoral, where he was seen laughing with charity workers.