Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking departure from the Royal Family in 2020, the world has been speculating what exactly went down between the couple and the rest of the family, primarily Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, and King Charles. Reports swirled as to what conflicts between the controversial couple and other family members led to them being willing to abandon their posts as working members of the Royal Family and move out of the United Kingdom entirely.

In the following years, Harry and Meghan have dropped everything from hints to bombshells as to what exactly happened to make them leave – but Harry may have saved the most shocking information for his tell-all, Spare. In one of the latest excerpts, he reveals what his father said to him and his older brother on the day of their grandfather's death.

1 Harry Reveals Details About a Private Conversation Between Himself, William, and King Charles

In the book, Harry exposes some of the most private conversations that occurred between himself and other members of the family. In one of them, he details a scenario that happened at the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, attended by Harry and William.

2 His Father Asked Them Not to Make His Final Years "a Misery," Harry Claims

According to Harry, at the April 2021 funeral, his father stood between himself and William and, "looking up at our flushed faces," made a heartbreaking comment. "Please, boys," Harry quoted his father as saying, "don't make my final years a misery."

3 Harry and William Were Separated at the Funeral

At the funeral, which was captured by the media, the brothers didn't walk shoulder-to-shoulder as usual in the procession behind Philip's casket. Instead, their cousin, Peter Phillips, walked in between them.

4 It Happened a Month After Meghan's Bombshell Oprah Interview

The funeral occurred just a month after Meghan's shocking Oprah interview, in which she accused members of the family of racism. It was approximately two years after William reportedly physically assaulted Harry, when he and Meghan were still living in London after William called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive."

5 And Two Years After William Allegedly Attacked Him

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote about the attack. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." He maintains that William encouraged him to hit back, but he opted not to. Later, he says William returned to the scene, "looking regretful, and apologized." He also asked him not to tell Meghan, and then denied ever attacking him. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb