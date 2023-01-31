Extra

King Charles Just Reportedly Asked Archbishop to "Broker Deal Allowing Prince Harry to Attend Coronation"

The King might be willing to negotiate with his son if he will come to the coronation. 

January 31, 2023
January 31, 2023

Ever since King Charles set the date of his coronation, there has been one major question on everyone's minds: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the once-in-a-lifetime event? After the couple's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, aired, followed by the publication of the Prince's shocking tell-all, Spare, it seemed very unlikely they would be making the trip from Montecito to London for the swanky soiree.

However, recently there have been rumblings that perhaps the family could come to some sort of a true and come together for the event. Now, a new report claims that King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal to make it happen. 

The King Believes That Harry and Meghan's Absence Will Be a Distraction, Sources Claim

According to the report, the King believes that if Harry and Meghan were absent from the Westminster Abbey service, it would create a great distraction. So, he hopes the Archbishop, Most Rev Justin Welby, can play mediator.

King Charles Might Offer Them Good Seats, Sources Claim

According to the Mail on Sunday, Welby, who will officiate the coronation, also played mediator after Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022. Apparently, he is willing to offer Harry and Meghan perks, like a "prominent seating position" for the service. 

Prince William Fears "Stunt," Sources Claim

He may also negotiate with Harry by assuring him that he and Meghan can keep their Duke and Duchess titles, sources say. However, the source maintains that Prince William isn't totally on board with the plan, believing that Harry may use the event to stage a "stunt" like "going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan," to get attention.

The "Family Is Split," Source Says

"The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation and, if they do, under what terms and conditions," a source tells the newspaper. "The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult."

Harry Isn't Going to Go Unless There Are Provisions Made, Source Claims

"Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them," the source continues. 

He Also "Resents Being Lumped with Andrew," Source Says

"He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two 'problem princes,' when he considers the circumstances to be totally different," the source concludes. 

