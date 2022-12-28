Prince Andrew was forced to step down from duties as a working member of the Royal Family after his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre. As part of his demoted stature, he is no longer able to enjoy some of the afforded luxuries that come with being a Royal.

For example, he can't attend certain events, wear his military uniform, and cannot rely on the taxpayers to pay for his expenses anymore – even when it comes to his security detail. Recently it was revealed that the disgraced family member suffered another blow when his brother, King Charles, evicted him from his house.

1 Prince Andrew Reportedly Has Kept an Office at Buckingham Palace

Even though Prince Andrew has been stripped of his Royal titles, he reportedly still keeps an office at Buckingham Palace. According to The Sun, the Duke keeps a "modest" staff of three or four people, including an administrative secretary and a communications secretary.

2 King Charles Is Reshuffling the Palace

However, since the Queen died and King Charles ascended to the throne, King Charles has been reorganizing the workings of the palace. According to reports, one way he has "reshuffled" the Palace is by eliminating his brother's office space. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 King Charles Is Evicting Prince Andrew From the Palace, Source Claims

As part of the reorganization, Prince Andrew will not be able to use the address any more. "Any presence at the palace is officially over," a source told The Sun. "The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own."

4 Prince Andrew Was Also Stripped of His Taxpayer-Funded Security

The Sun also revealed earlier this month Prince Andrew had been stripped of his $3.6 million-a-year, 24-hour armed security. Instead, his brother will pay for private security.

5 Prince Andrew Is Taking It Hard, Insider Claims

A source told the publication that Prince Andrew is likely taking this latest development hard. "It is a shattering blow to his ego," they said. "Made worse by the fact if he cannot afford it, he'd be cap in hand begging for money from his older brother."

6 He Attended Church with His Family on Christmas

Prince Andrew was invited to spend the holidays with his family, however. On Christmas, he was joined by his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their families, attending service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.