King Charles is Reportedly Offering an "Olive Branch" to Disgraced Prince Andrew by Inviting His Ex-Wife to Spend Her First Christmas With the Royal Family in 30 Years

Fergie will join the family for the first time since 1992

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 2, 2022
Ever since the Jeffrey Epstein scandal exploded and the sexual assault allegations made against him, Prince Andrew has been on the outs with the Royal Family. And, now that he is no longer a working member of the family, he is not invited to any official events, minus the funeral and events surrounding his mother's funeral.

While multiple reports maintain that King Charles has no intention of ever welcoming his disgraced brother back as an official member of The Firm, according to a new source, he has extended a major olive branch to him: He invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to spend the holidays with them. Keep reading to learn more— and to explore the secrets of the Royal Family, don't miss these Biggest Royal Romance Scandals of All Time.

1
Fergie Was Invited for Christmas for the First Time in 30 Years

Sarah Ferguson at the Children's Charity Fundraising Ball at Battersea Evolution in London
Shutterstock

According to the new report, 63-year-old Ferguson (also known as Fergie) has been invited to spend her first holiday with the Royal family in 30 years, when she split with the Prince. Royal expert and biographer Phil Dampier explained to the Daily Mail any "invite" is a sign of Charles being "forgiving and kind."

2
It Is "An Olive Branch" From the King

Shutterstock

"This looks like an olive branch from King Charles to his brother, who is otherwise out in the cold," Dampier said. "He is still a member of the family and by inviting ex wife Fergie it looks as though Charles is being forgiving and kind."

3
It "Would Have Never Happened if Prince Philip Was Alive"

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade in 2017
Lorna Roberts / Shutterstock

According to the source, there is one person who wouldn't have allowed Fergie back in the house. "It would never have happened while Prince Philip was alive and Fergie spent many Christmases on her own at Wood Farm while the rest of the royals were in The big house."

4
It Makes Sense Since Their Kids Are Grown

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

However, now that Andrew and Fergie's daughters are grown up with their own kids, "it makes sense for them all to be invited, including the Duchess of York," Dampier continued. Does this mean that Andrew and Fergie will head to the altar again? No, says Dampier. "'This will please Andrew but I still don't think he and Sarah will ever remarry."

5
You Can't Ban" Andrew From Christmas

Shutterstock

"Andrew is banned from public life but you can't ban him from family Christmas. Staff at Sandringham have been tasked with getting Wood Farm ready for the whole York family," a source told  The Sun

6
Staff at Sandringham Are Getting Ready for Him

Shutterstock

"When she split with Andrew, Sarah was never allowed at the family Christmas Eve and Christmas Day while Philip and the Queen were alive," the source added to The Sun. "For 30 years she used to have Christmas dinner on her own. But things are being done differently now."

