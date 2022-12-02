Ever since the Jeffrey Epstein scandal exploded and the sexual assault allegations made against him, Prince Andrew has been on the outs with the Royal Family. And, now that he is no longer a working member of the family, he is not invited to any official events, minus the funeral and events surrounding his mother's funeral.

While multiple reports maintain that King Charles has no intention of ever welcoming his disgraced brother back as an official member of The Firm, according to a new source, he has extended a major olive branch to him: He invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to spend the holidays with them.

1 Fergie Was Invited for Christmas for the First Time in 30 Years

According to the new report, 63-year-old Ferguson (also known as Fergie) has been invited to spend her first holiday with the Royal family in 30 years, when she split with the Prince. Royal expert and biographer Phil Dampier explained to the Daily Mail any "invite" is a sign of Charles being "forgiving and kind."

2 It Is "An Olive Branch" From the King

"This looks like an olive branch from King Charles to his brother, who is otherwise out in the cold," Dampier said. "He is still a member of the family and by inviting ex wife Fergie it looks as though Charles is being forgiving and kind."

3 It "Would Have Never Happened if Prince Philip Was Alive"

According to the source, there is one person who wouldn't have allowed Fergie back in the house. "It would never have happened while Prince Philip was alive and Fergie spent many Christmases on her own at Wood Farm while the rest of the royals were in The big house."

4 It Makes Sense Since Their Kids Are Grown

However, now that Andrew and Fergie's daughters are grown up with their own kids, "it makes sense for them all to be invited, including the Duchess of York," Dampier continued. Does this mean that Andrew and Fergie will head to the altar again? No, says Dampier. "'This will please Andrew but I still don't think he and Sarah will ever remarry."

5 You Can't Ban" Andrew From Christmas

"Andrew is banned from public life but you can't ban him from family Christmas. Staff at Sandringham have been tasked with getting Wood Farm ready for the whole York family," a source told The Sun.

6 Staff at Sandringham Are Getting Ready for Him

"When she split with Andrew, Sarah was never allowed at the family Christmas Eve and Christmas Day while Philip and the Queen were alive," the source added to The Sun. "For 30 years she used to have Christmas dinner on her own. But things are being done differently now."