Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started their media campaign against the Royal Family, there has been a question on many people's minds: How is King Charles going to respond? While The Firm has subtly made statements responding to the claims of the scorned couple, including Queen Elizabeth's famous "recollections may vary" response to Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, for the most part they have remained tight lipped.

In fact, since Charles took over the throne after the death of his mother in September 2022, he has yet to make an official statement. According to one expert, this is all part of a tactical "long game" he is playing with his son and daughter-in-law.

1 King Charles Refuses to Comment on Harry and Meghan's Claims

Historian David Starkey maintains that King Charles knows precisely what he is doing by failing to address some of the bombshell claims made by Harry and Meghan in their Netflix docuseries and those expected in the upcoming tell-all Spare, including that Charles said things that "just simply weren't true" while Queen Elizabeth "looked on."

2 He Is "Just Letting Events Take Their Course," Expert Claims

Starkey maintains that the King is "just letting events take their course" and riding out Harry and Meghan's storm. This is one of the reasons Charles didn't mention his son or daughter-in-law in his Christmas Day speech. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 The Expert Says That Harry and Meghan Don't "Matter Much"

"I don't think they matter much, look at the opinion polls today," Starkey said during an interview with GB News. "I mean, a near majority of people not only say they don't much like them, but they actually want them stripped of their titles.

4 They Are Becoming "Less Relevant," According to Expert

He also says that with every interview, book, and series, the public is getting more and more sick of them. "With every passing day, I think with every desperate attempt at taking a little molehill of grievance and trying to turn it into a vast, vast Himalayas of resentment, they become less relevant," he added.

5 Charles Is Playing "A Rather Clever Long Game," Expert Claims

He maintains that the King knows exactly what he is doing by refraining from making any comments. "What I think Charles is doing is actually playing a rather clever long game," Starkey continued. "He's just letting events take their course, which I think is a very wise thing to do."