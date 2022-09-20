Extra

King Charles Just Received an Unusual Formal Request from Meghan Markle, "Allegedly," Sources Claim

Her latest move was totally unexpected.

September 20, 2022
September 20, 2022

When Prince Harry first started dating Meghan Markle, it seemed that her relationship with her boyfriend's father was perfectly normal. Then, when Meghan's father backed out of coming to the huge wedding, King Charles stepped in and walked his future daughter-in-law down the aisle. Many assumed that the moment signified that the two were quite close. However, when Harry and Meghan decided to leave behind their roles as working members of the Royal Family and head back to Meghan's homeland, it became clear that their relationship was far from great. In recent months, Meghan has continued to solidify the tension between herself and husband's father, openly discussing Harry and Charles' relationship issues. But according to a new source, Meghan has made an unusual formal request to the grandfather of her children. 

Meghan Has Asked to Meet with the King

Meghan and Harry are expected to return to Montecito, California, very soon after the funeral festivities end. However, a "very good source" claims that Meghan has asked to meet with the King prior to their departure. 

Meghan Wants to Heal the Relationship

During his YouTube channel, Neil Sean's Daily News Headlines Royal expert Neil Sean claims that an insider revealed to him that Meghan wants to meet with the king in hopes of healing the relationship before she leaves the country. "And as ever allegedly," he noted. 

Meghan Wants a "One-on-One" with the King

"She'd now like before they return back to California to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III," he revealed. "That's right. Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct."

Meghan Wrote a Letter

Apparently, Meghan wrote to the King in a letter. "And what's interesting here is according to that good source, this was made in a formal letter. This is how you write to the King through his equity and of course that's passed on, etc.," he said. "Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan's self-belief, whatever you think."

It Could Clear the Air

"It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they've been doing over the last two years," he said about the contents of the letter. Will a meeting make things better and will it actually happen? "Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward," he said. 

