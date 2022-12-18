The entire world was shocked when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were releasing a Netflix docuseries. After all, one of the biggest unofficial rules of being a member of the Royal Family is "never complain, never explain," and keep family issues within the family. On Thursday, the final three episodes of the show hit the streaming service, with many royal bombshells dropped and accusations thrust at The Firm, ranging from unconscious bias and racism to planting stories in the press. Now some experts are saying that King Charles needs to take action and publish his son and daughter-in-law.

1 Harry Says That He Was Willing to Relinquish His Title

In the docuseries, Prince Harry clearly states that he and his wife were willing to relinquish their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they could not hash out a plan at Sandringham. While things did not go as pleased, they ended up keeping their titles while stepping down as working members of the Royal Family.

2 The Crown Should "Accept" His Offer, Royal Expert Claims

Royal expert and biographer Robert Jobson maintains that after opting to blast his family on an international platform, Harry should no longer use the Sussex title. "Harry claims in his Netflix docu-series he offered to give up his title Duke of Sussex. Given his and his wife's distaste for our constitutional monarchy, surely it is time for the Crown to accept his offer. The title was given in anticipation of service to the Crown and country," he said.

3 One Pole Found 93 Percent Believed Harry Should Be Stripped of Sussex Title

He isn't the only one who feels that way. A poll for The Sun newspaper found that 93 percent of people thought the couple should be stripped of the title, with only four percent thinking they deserved to keep them.

4 Harry Might Have Evidence Against the Royal Family

However, one expert believes that Harry might have some evidence to support his claims and that the King is afraid. "Harry has pulled out the pin. The royals will have to watch how they respond given the evidence Harry may have at his disposal," Royal correspondent Peter Hunt tweeted after watching the final three episodes.

5 Piers Morgan Believes the King "Needs to Do It Fast"

"King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy," Piers Morgan tweeted.

6 It Is Unlikely the King Will Strip Them of Their Titles

However, another royal expert told Page Six it was unlikely to happen. "Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive," the source said. "It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family."