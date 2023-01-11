On Tuesday, after over a year of waiting, Prince Harry's explosive autobiography, Spare, went on sale around the world. In the highly anticipated tell-all, the Duke of Sussex doesn't hold back, going after everyone from his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, to his father, King Charles, and stepmother, Queen Camilla.

The big question is: How will the Royal Family react to the book, which makes endless accusations against The Firm? According to one expert, the King is weighing his options, and one of them is launching a "nuclear" attack to deal with the "exploding" situation.

1 It Is Unlikely King Charles Will Make a Public Statement, Source Claims

The source maintains that it is unlikely that King Charles will issue a public statement about the book, per Royal protocol. However, he isn't going to go down without a fight behind the scenes and is planning an attack, which will occur sooner rather than later.

2 However, His "Hand May Be Forced," Expert Says

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told the Daily Express that The Firm is currently weighing their options. "The Royal Family do not intend to respond to the allegations in Harry's memoir. However, their hand may be forced, it's too early to tell," he said.

3 The "Sheer Outrageousness" of the Accusations Question Harry's Rationality, Expert Claims

Fitzwilliams believes that Charles will keep quiet if he can. "The sheer outrageousness of the claims and the malign nature of the memoir will harm the Royal Family though a great many may wonder how rational Harry is. King Charles will hope the strategy of silence is sustainable," he continued.

4 The King Will Focus on His Job, Expert Says

Fitzwilliams also points out that the King will spend the next year trying to regain the trust of his people and the respect of the world. "The Coronation is in May and will be magnificent and royal tours will undoubtedly be announced too," he said.

5 Harry and Meghan "Have Gone Rogue," Expert Claims

However, he might need to resort to more serious tactics. "Harry and Meghan are royals who have gone rogue. There is no way the Palace can go point by point through the allegations," Fitzwilliams continued.

6 Parliament Could Remove Their Dukedom, Expert Says

One of them could be stripping Harry and his wife of their Royal titles. "Removing their dukedom, if that option is considered, is a matter for Parliament," Fitzwilliams said.

7 Charles Could Also Revive Bullying Accusations Against Meghan, Expert Claims

Another option? "Reviving the accusations of bullying against Meghan which she has strongly denied would be a nuclear option," Fitzwilliams continued.