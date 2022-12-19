Extra

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
December 19, 2022
The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highest anticipated Netflix series hit the streaming service on Thursday. While the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were relatively mild in regard to attacks on the Royal Family, there were many bombshells dropped in episodes four, five, and six.

Harry and Meghan's narrative of what went down with the family, from the time Harry started dating Meghan until their "freedom flight" from the United Kingdom, Prince William, King Charles, and those working for them don't exactly come out looking like heroes. Will the King respond to the new allegations thrust at him? This is what an expert things. 

Harry and Meghan Are "In Control of the Narrative," Expert Claims

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Harry and Meghan are "in control of the narrative," and it is "unclear" what the Royal Family can do to counter the Sussexes' claims in the "destructive" Netflix docuseries. 

The Family Has Always Followed a "Never Complain, Never Explain" Motto

Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Family has famously followed a "never complain, never explain" motto, very rarely commenting on gossip or new stories involving them. So far, they have declined to comment on Harry & Meghan, and it is unlikely they will in the future. 

The Series Is "Extremely Destructive" and Makes "Serious Allegations," Expert Claims

"It is an extremely destructive series. It makes serious allegations about the Royal Family colluding with the press against the Sussexes," Fitzwilliams tells the Daily Express. "Also it highlights the breakdown of the close ties between the once inseparable brothers, especially at the pivotal Sandringham summit where their hope of being 'half in half out' was rejected."

There Is Little the Royal Family Can Do "To Counter the Allegations," Expert Says

"It is mainly aimed at the United States and the wider world and it is unclear what, if anything, the Royal Family can do to counter the allegations in it. It clearly shows the Sussexes in control of the narrative," Fitzwilliams adds. "However as a couple who only wanted peace and love, they also seem bent on revenge with uncertain future consequences."

The Royal Family Did Put on a Show of Unity Last Week

While family members have declined to comment on accusations made during the show, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate demonstrated a show of unity on Thursday night, attending the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

