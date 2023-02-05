Extra

King Charles' Coronation Drama: William Would "Much Rather Harry Wasn't There," Insider Claims

The relationship between the brothers “is now non-existent”

February 5, 2023
February 5, 2023

Whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles' coronation is the burning question on everyone's mind. Despite the drama that has been going on between members of the Royal Family and the couple, it would be shocking if the King's son opted not to go to the once-in-a-lifetime event. However, after the shocking accusations made in the couple's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, aired followed by the publication of the Prince's shocking tell-all memoir, Spare, it seems very unlikely they will make the trip from Montecito to London for the swanky soiree. And, according to a report, Harry's own brother doesn't even want him there. 

Prince William Would "Much Rather Harry Wasn't There," Source Says

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, while Prince William, the future king, will "of course" abide by his father's wishes, he would "much rather Harry wasn't there," says a friend of his. 

The Relationship Between the Brothers "Is Now Non-Existent," According to Insider

"The relationship between Harry and William is now non-existent. They haven't spoken since the book came out, and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon," the friend tells the publication. 

"If It Was William's Coronation, Harry Wouldn't Be on the List," Friend Claims

"If it was William's coronation, Harry wouldn't be on the list," the friend continues. "It's no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn't there after everything he has said and done."

Prince William Is Worried Harry Might Stage a "Stunt," Source Says

The friend says William is worried that Harry might stage a "stunt" and take the attention of their father. The friend also adds that William doesn't want to be the "villain," so he will go along with his father's wishes.  

Prince William and Charles "Have Never Been Closer"

"William is strong-minded, determined and unafraid to voice his opinion. But he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course he will do what his father wants. They have never been closer," the friend says. 

King Charles "Wants Both His Sons" There, Insider Claims

A friend of King Charles also adds commentary, claiming Charles hopes Harry will be there. "It's the biggest day of his life and he wants both his sons, who he loves very much, to be there," the friend says. However, they add that the King isn't planning on offering any formal "apology" to Harry and Meghan. 

