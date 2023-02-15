King Charles's Coronation: 5 Most Controversial Questions

The coronation of King Charles is expected to be one of the most high profile events of the decade. After all, crowning a new King or Queen only happens once or twice in a lifetime. However, ever since the death of the Queen in September 2022, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the upcoming ceremonial celebration, ranging from the chosen date to who will be on the guest list and part of the big ceremony itself. Here are the five most controversial questions about King Charles's coronation.

Should Harry and Meghan Be Invited?

One of the biggest questions everyone has been asking is whether King Charles' son, Prince Harry and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, will be invited to the coronation. While they are immediate family, many believe the controversial couple doesn't deserve an invitation – especially after the bombshells dropped about the family in his bestselling memoir Spare.

In fact, a YouGov survey found that 43 percent of 3,024 Britons thought they should be invited, 39 percent said they shouldn't, and the remaining 18 percent were undecided. Multiple reports claim that even Harry's own brother doesn't think he should be invited. However, according to The Daily Express, the couple is on the coronation guest list and their invites will be sent out later in the month.

Should Prince Andrew Be Involved in the Ceremony?

Another big question is whether or not a disgraced family member, Prince Andrew, should play a role in the ceremony. While he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family after being forced to step down due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault allegations made against him, he is the King's brother.

In fact, some people believe Andrew shouldn't even be invited to the event. According to reports, he will be there, however, don't expect to see him sitting front row or taking part in the ceremony.

Who Will Be on the Balcony After the Ceremony?

A common sight at Royal events is family members standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace waving to the people below. However, due to the fact that King Charles' brother and son are both no longer working members, should they be allowed to step out onto the honorable balcony? Sources are saying that the King is going to allow working members of the family only, ensuring that neither Andrew nor Harry will make it into the prime photo opp.

Will the Queen Wear a Controversial Diamond Crown?

Camilla, Queen Consort, is also going to be crowned alongside her second husband at the coronation. The Palace has already confirmed she will wear the 1911 coronation crown donned by the Queen Mother. However, it is set with the Koh-i-Noor diamond in the front cross, which is the center of controversy. The East India Company seized the diamond in 1849 and then made part of the Crown Jewels. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

However, the diamond has since been claimed by India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Officials have confirmed that the diamond will be removed from the crown for the ceremony.

Why Is the King Holding the Coronation on Archie's Birthday?

When Buckingham Palace announced that the crowning ceremony will occur on Saturday, May 6, 2023, many people were curious why he would choose that date in particular. After all, it is his grandson Archie's birthday. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Prince Harry and Meghan and is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne. Did the King choose the date to make it more complicated for his son and daughter-in-law to attend? Or was it a simple scheduling conflict?