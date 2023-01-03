One of the most highly anticipated Royal affairs of the century is the upcoming coronation of King Charles. The May 6 celebration, in which the crown will officially be placed on the head of the 74-year-old, marks the first event of its type in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.

However, while The Firm is focused on planning the swanky soiree, a "once-in-a-lifetime spectacle" of "glorious" pomp and pageantry with 2,000 guests, one expert maintains that there is a chance the whole thing could be invalidated due to King Charles cheating on his wife, Princess Diana, decades ago.

1 Charles Admitted to Committing Adultery, Author Claims

Royal author Anthony Holden writes for The Guardian that because King Charles admitted to having an affair with Queen Camilla while married to Princess Diana, the coronation could be invalidated. He also points out that this is the first time a king or queen has copped to adultery.

2 "The Church of England Has Never Crowned a Divorced Man as King," Expert Says

"The Church of England has never crowned a divorced man as King, let alone one who has publicly confessed to adultery – with the relevant woman expecting to be crowned Queen Consort," Holden writes. "The late Robert Runcie [the former Archbishop of Canterbury] told me this would require a revision of the coronation oath, which would require a new statute of Parliament."

3 It Could Be a "Constitutional Crisis," Author Claims

"Given the convention that Parliament does not debate the monarchy without the monarch's consent, this would require the Prime Minister to seek King Charles's permission. This, Runcie told me, would amount to a constitutional crisis," Holden continued.

4 Other Experts Don't Agree

However, according to Sir Vernon Bogdanor, a research professor at King's College London's Centre for British Politics and Government, Charles has nothing to worry about. "Charles and Camilla's wedding was followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication, led by Archbishop Rowan Williams," he told Mail on Sunday. "This surely overrides anything Robert Runcie may or may not have said."

5 Besides, the "Coronation Is a Legal Irrelevance," Another Expert Says

"The coronation is a legal irrelevance, just a silly and superstitious Church of England ritual. Charles has no need at all to be crowned by a minority church," added Barrister Geoffrey Robertson KC.

6 And, "Much Has Changed"

"We cannot comment on accounts of a private conversation that Archbishop Robert Runcie may have had while he was Archbishop of Canterbury from 1980-1991. But clearly much has changed since that time – both in society and in the Church of England. The current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is looking forward to the great honour of crowning King Charles III and the Queen Consort in May this year," a Lambeth Palace spokesperson has said. "Across the Church of England we continue to pray for the King and the Queen Consort as they prepare for this important moment in the life of our nation and the Commonwealth."