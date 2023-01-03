Extra

King Charles's Ceremony Could Be Invalidated Due to His Adultery, Expert Claims. "Constitutional Crisis."

One expert maintains that the coronation could be invalidated. 

By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 3, 2023
By Sharon Naomi Blacksmith
January 3, 2023

One of the most highly anticipated Royal affairs of the century is the upcoming coronation of King Charles. The May 6 celebration, in which the crown will officially be placed on the head of the 74-year-old, marks the first event of its type in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.

However, while The Firm is focused on planning the swanky soiree,  a "once-in-a-lifetime spectacle" of "glorious" pomp and pageantry with 2,000 guests, one expert maintains that there is a chance the whole thing could be invalidated due to King Charles cheating on his wife, Princess Diana, decades ago. 

1
Charles Admitted to Committing Adultery, Author Claims

Getty Images

Royal author Anthony Holden writes for The Guardian that because King Charles admitted to having an affair with Queen Camilla while married to Princess Diana, the coronation could be invalidated. He also points out that this is the first time a king or queen has copped to adultery. 

2
"The Church of England Has Never Crowned a Divorced Man as King," Expert Says

Getty Images

 "The Church of England has never crowned a divorced man as King, let alone one who has publicly confessed to adultery – with the relevant woman expecting to be crowned Queen Consort," Holden writes. "The late Robert Runcie [the former Archbishop of Canterbury] told me this would require a revision of the coronation oath, which would require a new statute of Parliament."

3
It Could Be a "Constitutional Crisis," Author Claims

Shutterstock

"Given the convention that Parliament does not debate the monarchy without the monarch's consent, this would require the Prime Minister to seek King Charles's permission. This, Runcie told me, would amount to a constitutional crisis," Holden continued. 

4
Other Experts Don't Agree

Shutterstock

However, according to Sir Vernon Bogdanor, a research professor at King's College London's Centre for British Politics and Government, Charles has nothing to worry about. "Charles and Camilla's wedding was followed by a Service of Prayer and Dedication, led by Archbishop Rowan Williams," he told Mail on Sunday. "This surely overrides anything Robert Runcie may or may not have said."

5
Besides, the "Coronation Is a Legal Irrelevance," Another Expert Says

Shutterstock

"The coronation is a legal irrelevance, just a silly and superstitious Church of England ritual. Charles has no need at all to be crowned by a minority church," added Barrister Geoffrey Robertson KC.

6
And, "Much Has Changed"

Getty Images

"We cannot comment on accounts of a private conversation that Archbishop Robert Runcie may have had while he was Archbishop of Canterbury from 1980-1991. But clearly much has changed since that time – both in society and in the Church of England. The current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, is looking forward to the great honour of crowning King Charles III and the Queen Consort in May this year," a Lambeth Palace spokesperson has said. "Across the Church of England we continue to pray for the King and the Queen Consort as they prepare for this important moment in the life of our nation and the Commonwealth."

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Woman Holding Her Stomach in Pain
    Woman Holding Her Stomach in Pain
    Health

    5 Tell-Tale Signs of Leaky Gut Syndrome

    It may affect your GI tract and more.

  • Scary Moment Hero Surfer Carries Stranded Shark Back out to Sea in His Arms. "What a Legend!"
    Scary Moment Hero Surfer Carries Stranded Shark Back out to Sea in His Arms. "What a Legend!"
    Extra

    Scary Moment Hero Surfer Carries Stranded Shark Back out to Sea in His Arms. "What a Legend!"

    "I just thought I'd give it a chance."

  • Jeremy Renner
    Jeremy Renner
    Entertainment

    Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After "Traumatic Injury" in Snow-Plowing Accident. Here's the Latest.

    The Hawkeye actor has undergone surgery.

  • Stressed Out Woman
    Stressed Out Woman
    Health

    Chronic Stress Spikes Risk of Cancer Death

    Take a deep breath.

  • Cropped shot of a young couple sitting on the sofa and giving each other the silent treatment after an argument
    Cropped shot of a young couple sitting on the sofa and giving each other the silent treatment after an argument
    Relationships

    5 Signs Your Relationship Is Becoming Toxic

    Therapists say these are the early indicators.

  • Passengers' Christmas Day "Ruined" on a Luxury Cruise Maiden Voyage. "Not Ready to Sail."
    Passengers' Christmas Day "Ruined" on a Luxury Cruise Maiden Voyage. "Not Ready to Sail."
    Extra

    Passengers' Christmas Day "Ruined" on a Luxury Cruise Maiden Voyage. "Not Ready to Sail."

    "What an absolute shambles."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group