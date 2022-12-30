After the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, King Charles was thrust into the most important job of his life. Over the past few months, not only has he been responsible for being the head of state and head of the nation, but has overseen the reorganization of the Royal Family. This includes creating new titles and roles for working members of the Royal Family and redistributing those previously held by others.

Amongst the people who have majorly stepped up since Charles ascended to the throne include Prince William and Princess Kate, and the Queen Consort Camilla. According to a new report, King Charles' wife, who has already taken over much responsibility, is "likely" to be handed a new royal role, and it has to do with horses.

1 King Charles Is "Likely" to Charge His Wife with the Race Horses, According to Reports

According to The Sun, King Charles is "likely" to ask his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, to lead the Royal racing operation. While the role will be more tedious at first, her responsibilities could "reduce over time."

2 The Horses Have Proved Fruitful for the King

When the Queen died, her racing stable was passed down to King Charles. Since her death, the horses have been faring well on the racetrack. So far, out of 25 runners, there have been five wins. He also won over $15,000 in jumps on Boxing Day when Steal A March won at Wincanton. He also reportedly made over $1.2 million by selling 14 of her horses.

3 One Top Trainer Reportedly Confirmed Her Involvement

After Steal A March's $15,000 win at Wincanton on Boxing Day, Nicky Henderson, the late Queen's trainer of choice, revealed Camilla had now taken on that role. "I spoke to the Queen Consort this morning. It was great and it is nice to get going," he told The Sun.

4 The Royal Operation Is In "Very Safe Hands" with Her, Expert Says

Queen Consort has been a longtime lover of horses, and many believe she is a great choice to put in charge of them. ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell says the Royal operation is in "very safe hands" with her.

5 She "Loves Horses" and Has a "Passion for Racing," According to Expert

"For all that the landscape will be different moving forward, I think it's in very safe hands," Bell told the Racing Post. "I know first hand how much Camilla loves horses and also how much her passion for racing has grown in recent years. There is clearly an indelible link between the royal family and horse racing. I was relieved to hear her enthusiasm, passion and appetite for it."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 She Will Be in Charge of 40 Broodmares, 23 Yearlings, and 23 Foals

The Queen Consort will be in charge of 40 broodmares at the Royal Stud, 23 yearlings, and the same amount of foals. She will also attend big meets and be expected to watch some of the top Royal runners, including Perfect Alibi.