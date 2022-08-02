Extra

Kate Middleton Uses "This Little Trick" to Always Look Good in Photos, Says Report

One stylist claims it all has to do with the Duchess’ chin!

August 2, 2022
August 2, 2022

No, it's not just your imagination: Kate Middleton looks flawless in absolutely every photo taken of her. Kate, once a commoner, might actually be one of the most photogenic women in the world. Whether she is dressed casually in shorts and a top, or glammed up in a ball gown, the camera always seems to catch her perfect angle. Coincidence? According to one expert, it has nothing to do with good luck. Instead, Kate has a genius hack for looking good in every single photo. 

She Underwent Royal Bootcamp When She Started Dating Prince William, Says Reporter

Princess Diana on Walkabout on 6 October 1987
Lionel Cherruault Royal Picture Library / Alamy Stock Photo

Katie Nicholl, royal expert and author, maintains that Kate started her royal training in 2003 when she started dating her schoolmate at the University of St Andrews, Prince William. In her book Kate: The Future Queen, Nicholl maintains that watching footage of Princess Diana, William's mom helped her prep for her royal role. At the time, she was told not to interact with photographers or pose for photos. When photographers demanded her to pose, she reportedly replied: "If I do it now, then I'll have to keep doing it."

A Stylist Claims to Know How Kate Takes the Perfect Photo

The Duchess of Cambridge attends the 'Back to Nature' Festival at RHS Garden Wisley.
Shutterstock

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, stylist Miranda Holder claims to know exactly how Kate takes the perfect pic. "Have you ever wondered why Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs? Because she does – every single one," she says at the start of the clip. 

She Keeps Her Chin Parallel to the Ground

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at the Elysee Palace with her husband the Duke of Cambidge
Shutterstock

According to Holder, it's all about Kate's chin. "Well, the Duchess of Cambridge has had some media training and I'm going to share a cheeky little style hack that she uses every single time, without fail. She has simply been trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn't tilt it down, she doesn't tilt it up and that ensures a flattering photograph every single time," shew says in the video. 

It's All About Your "Relationship to the Camera"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a special event hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre.
Shutterstock

According to Holder, after sharing the video people called bluff on her theory. "A whole load of you have come back saying it's because she's good looking, she's wealthy, she's got a stylists. That's not true," she responded in a follow-up video. "From years of working with supermodels, celebrities and models, you can be the most gorgeous person in the world and still get a horrific photograph. So it really is all about your relationship to the camera and where you place your jaw. If it's too low it's not good, if it's too high definitely not good."

She Looked Flawless This Weekend

Kate Middleton Instagram post.
https://www.instagram.com/dukeandduchessofcambridge/

Kate's latest public appearance at a sailing event in Plymouth over the weekend is proof that she can't take a bad photo. Wearing a striped sweater, white shorts, and Superga sneakers, the royal looked absolutely flawless at the soiree, sharing photos on social media. And yes, her chin appears to be parallel to the ground!

