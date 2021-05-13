Health

This Could Be What's Causing Johnson & Johnson Blood Clots, Researcher Says

A researcher compared the reaction that causes the clots to "awakening a sleeping dragon."

By Allie Hogan
May 13, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
May 13, 2021

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on the market and widely distributed across the U.S., researchers are still trying to pinpoint why the vaccine has caused rare but serious blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deemed the vaccine safe and effective, with its benefits outweighing any potential risks. However, scientists are eager to learn more about the blood clot phenomenon—and one German expert thinks he has found the link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and blood clots.

RELATED: If You Have This Blood Type, You're More Likely to Get Blood Clots.

Blood expert Andreas Greinacher, MD, believes that he has identified what's causing blood clots in Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca recipients, according to The Wall Street Journal. Greinacher, along with his team at the University of Greifswald, published a study on April 9 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The team proposed that viral vector vaccines, which use modified viruses to transfer genetic material via vaccination, could result in an autoimmune response that provokes blood clots. The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines are both viral vector vaccines, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines that work using different mechanisms.

According to Science Magazine, Greinacher and his team believe that the blood clots could be linked to stray proteins and a specific preservative. While they only just began studying Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, they have made significant discoveries regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is very similar to Johnson & Johnson. Per The Wall Street Journal, the team has observed more than 1,000 proteins in the vaccine that are derived from human cells. Researchers also found the preservative ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) in the vaccine, which could be the key to understanding the blood clots.

Greinacher hypothesizes that the EDTA helps proteins from human cells stray into the bloodstream—once there, they bind to a component of blood called platelet factor four. The inflammation that can come from the vaccine, combined with the platelet factor four, could confuse the immune system, making it think the body has been infected. This, in turn, can trigger an "archaic defense mechanism that then runs out of control and causes clotting and bleeding," The Wall Street Journal reports. Greinacher has compared this reaction to "awakening a sleeping dragon."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

While more research needs to be done to understand the complexities of the blood clots that follow vaccination, these findings can help point researchers in the right direction. Finding the precise reason these rare blood clots are occurring is necessary to help vaccine recipients and health experts make risk assessments and deliver care. Additionally, figuring out what causes the blood clots can help inform future vaccines. "Understanding the cause is of highest importance for the next-generation vaccines because [the novel] coronavirus will stay with us and vaccination will likely become seasonal," Eric van Gorp, PhD, a professor at Erasmus University in the Netherlands, told The Wall Street Journal.

To continue learning more about the connection, a Johnson & Johnson spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the company is looking into a potential collaboration with Greinacher.

RELATED: If You Take This Medication, You're More Likely to Get a Blood Clot.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Maya Hawke at the premiere of "Stranger Things" season 3 in 2019
    Maya Hawke at the premiere of "Stranger Things" season 3 in 2019
    Culture

    Maya Hawke Makes Rare Comments on Famous Parents

    The actor knows being Uma & Ethan's kid helps.

  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
    Culture

    Sophie Turner Slams "Creepy" Paparazzi

    For taking photos of her baby without her consent.

  • Main with pain in his arm
    Main with pain in his arm
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Most Painful Insect Sting in the World

    Entomologist gets repeatedly stung in the name of science.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal powhiri and luncheon on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal powhiri and luncheon on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand.
    Culture

    How Meghan Honors Diana During Her Pregnancies

    "Diana would most certainly have empathized."

  • A young woman wearing a face mask while indoors.
    A young woman wearing a face mask while indoors.
    Health

    This Is When the CDC Should Drop Its Indoor Mask Guidance

    Experts say the date is quickly approaching.

  • Rosie O'Donnell 2017
    Rosie O'Donnell 2017
    Culture

    Rosie O'Donnell Had a Crush on This Co-Host

    "But it was in no way sexualized."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group