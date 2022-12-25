Italian police used a powerful Lamborghini to speed across the country and deliver kidneys to two critically ill patients who were awaiting transplants. The supercar raced from Padua to Rome, a distance of about 300 miles, at 145 mph, completing the vital errand in just under two hours.

Valued at $150,000, the auto was donated to the police force by the luxury carmaker for these urgent missions. Read on to find out how the emergency transport went down and when the souped-up patrol car accident caused an emergency itself.

1 "The Most Beautiful Christmas Present"

"Traveling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life," the police said in a Facebook post which showed the Lamborghini Huracan painted in police colors and outfitted with flashing lights. "Thanks to the state police's special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney," the police said. "Two people and their families can now spend a happier and more serene Christmas."

2 A 5-Hour Trip in Two

After loading a refrigerated box containing the kidneys in a special compartment in the front of the car, the drivers sped off from a hospital in Padua in northeastern Italy, dropping off one kidney in Modena and the second in Rome. According to reports, the 303-mile trip took just over two hours, as the Lamborghini averaged 145 mph en route. Google Maps estimates that this journey would take at least five hours in normal conditions.

3 Two Cars on Duty

The Lamborghini Huracan, which has a top speed of 190 mph, was gifted to police by the luxury carmaker in 2017. It's used for traffic patrol and organ transfers and is displayed as a recruitment tool at public events. Another Huracan is operated by the highway patrol in Rome, while a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo, once used by police, is now in a museum.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Defibrillators On Board

The trained police drivers are frequently called upon to deliver organs for transplants or urgently needed medical supplies. The cars have defibrillators on board and can be used to respond to cardiac emergencies. One recipient of a donor kidney, who was suffering from cancer, said police raced the organ across Italy to him just in time to save his life in 2020.

5 There's The Occasional Mishap

But police, like the rest of us, don't always maintain an air of cool behind the wheel. There have been some mishaps with the official Lamborghinis, including in 2009, when an officer smashed into a row of parked cars after giving a lecture about road safety.

The officer reportedly swerved to avoid a slow driver who had pulled out of a gas station without looking. The Lamborghini banged into the parked cars so hard that one of them ended up on the police car's roof.

