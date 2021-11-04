Travel

This New Air Travel Hazard Could Leave You Stranded, Experts Warn

In addition to flight cancellations, air travel passengers face this additional risk.

By Alesandra Dubin
November 4, 2021
By Alesandra Dubin
November 4, 2021

If you're traveling this holiday season, you may be worried about what could happen to your carefully planned itinerary—and rightly so. For one thing, the aviation industry is seeing widespread cancelations and delays across the country. But that's not the only reason you could potentially find yourself stuck if you travel this winter. Read on to learn more about a new pitfall experts are urging travelers to watch out for.

RELATED: The CDC Just Banned You From Bringing This on Flights.

COVID quarantine could leave holiday travelers stranded at their destinations.

tourism, business trip, people and luggage concept - close up shot of female hands packing things for a new journey in suitcase.
iStock

Although the latest, Delta variant-driven wave of the pandemic is receding around the country, the disease is far from eliminated and remains a threat to travelers for the second consecutive season. The issue isn't simply the matter of catching the dangerous disease, but also the possibility of getting stuck at your destination if you do test positive, CNN reports.

A positive COVID test could require a traveler to quarantine before traveling home.

Green ribbon barrier inside an airport with the warning of travel restrictions due to the spread of the dangerous Coronavirus
iStock

Americans traveling abroad will need to show proof of a negative COVID test (or documentation of recovery) as a requirement for reentry to the U.S., per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And if you can't produce that documentation, you can't fly. That's why it "is certainly a potential hazard any time you leave the country right now because of the U.S. requirement to be tested and be negative before you come back into the country," Dave Hershberger, owner of Prestige Travel in Cincinnati, Ohio, told CNN.

RELATED: Never Do This on a Plane, Infectious Disease Doctor Warns.

Don't take an international trip this holiday season if you have no flexibility on your return date.

A female passenger in a medical mask is waiting for a flight at the airport.
iStock

Consider how much time you have away from work or other responsibilities, travel experts advise. If you absolutely must be back in town on a certain date, you might not want to take the risk that quarantine will extend your trip. "If you've got two weeks and you can only be gone two weeks, period, that may not be a chance that I would take," Hershberger told CNN. He added that a positive test remains an unlikely result for a traveler who is both fully vaccinated against COVID and takes precautions while away.

RELATED: For more travel news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

If you are returning from an international trip, everyone on your flight will have tested negative.

Travelers on a plane wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic
iStock

Although you run the risk of getting stranded during an international trip, note that there's a major upside to the testing requirement: Just as you'll be required to produce negative test results or documentation of recovery, so will everyone else on your flight, CNN notes. And that can serve as a serious measure of comfort during a challenging travel time.

Bring your patience for holiday travel in 2021.

Shutterstock

In addition to the possibility of an unexpected quarantine, travelers have plenty to worry about this holiday season—and should expect to pack their patience. Widespread flight cancellations due to staffing shortages have affected major airline carriers across the country. Last month, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights. Then, over the four-day period spanning Halloween weekend, American Airlines canceled another 2,000 flights. Industry insiders say the problem could get worse before it gets better.

RELATED: Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled, Travel Expert Warns.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Fauci White House press briefing talking about long COVID
    Fauci White House press briefing talking about long COVID
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Issues Warning About Long COVID

    Here's who is susceptible to long-term effects.

  • Adelaide, Australia - September 23, 2013: Apple Store in Adelaide, Australia, with pedestrians passing by outside the store. It is the first Apple Store in South Australia. It is located at Rundle
    Adelaide, Australia - September 23, 2013: Apple Store in Adelaide, Australia, with pedestrians passing by outside the store. It is the first Apple Store in South Australia. It is located at Rundle
    Smarter Living

    You Can No Longer Get This Apple Product Fixed

    As of this week, it's obsolete.

  • older woman looking at bill
    older woman looking at bill
    Smarter Living

    If You Get This Insurance Bill, Call Authorities

    It could put your personal information at risk.

  • Closeup of man's hands white shirt
    Closeup of man's hands white shirt
    Health

    Notice This On Your Fingers? Get a Diabetes Test

    Don't miss this major red flag.

  • Woman frustrated on the couch
    Woman frustrated on the couch
    Smarter Living

    This Is What Scares People Most in the U.S.

    These are the most common phobias in the country.

  • Cropped shot of an unrecognizable businessman getting his covid vaccination from a female nurse in the office
    Cropped shot of an unrecognizable businessman getting his covid vaccination from a female nurse in the office
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here

    This restrictions have started this week.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group