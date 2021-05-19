Stop Using This Ikea Product Immediately, Experts Say

Ikea has long been a bargain home shopper's paradise, offering everything from bedding to plants to kitchen cabinetry to meatballs in one place. However, if you've recently taken a trip to the Swedish home store, you may want to get rid of at least one of the products you picked up there, as a few popular goods from Ikea are subject to a new recall over safety concerns. Read on to discover if you should be removing these from your home now.

Ikea is recalling 159,000 kitchen accessories.

On May 19, 2021, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Ikea was recalling 159,500 of its Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates, and mugs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The products were sold for between $4 and $12 at brick-and-mortar IKEA locations and through the company's website between Aug. 2019 and May 2021.

The products are being pulled over serious safety concerns.

The affected bowls, plates, and mugs are being recalled over concerns that the PLA material from which they're constructed can break, thus presenting a burn hazard to those who use them for hot food or beverages.

The affected items can be identified by their model names—Heroisk and Talrika—as well as supplier number 23348, the letters "PLA," and the words "Made in Taiwan," all of which can be located on the bottom of the products.

Multiple customers have required medical attention.

At the time the recall was announced, Ikea had received 123 reports of the affected bowls, plates, and mugs breaking. Among the individuals whose items broke, four were injured and two required medical attention; the bulk of the injuries associated with the Heroisk and Talrika products were burn-related.

If you have the affected kitchenwares at home, they can be returned to any Ikea location for a full refund.

This isn't the first time Ikea's had to recall a product in recent years.

In addition to the current class action lawsuit against Ikea related to the tip hazard its Malm dressers present—a safety threat that resulted in the death of a 2-year-old boy in 2017 and subsequent $46 million settlement paid to the child's family in 2020—the retailer has pulled multiple products from the market in recent years.

In 2020, the retailer recalled its Kullen 3-drawer chests due to their susceptibility to tipping, and in 2019, Ikea pulled its Mavtra bibs from stores after it was discovered that the bibs' snaps could detach, making them a choking hazard.

