This Is Why Idaho Survivor Didn't Call the Cops After Seeing Killer, According to Source

Even after the December arrest of suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, so many questions remain surrounding the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. Shortly after the murders, it was revealed that two roommates who were home at the time survived the bloody massacre and failed to report anything to the police until late the following morning, which left many to question how they couldn't hear the murders taking place.

Then, after the affidavit revealed that one of the roommates actually saw the murderer in the home and heard unusual noises, there were even more questions about why it took so long for the crime to be reported. According to a new report, we finally have an answer to this burning question.

Why Weren't Police Called Until Several Hours After the Crime?

Early on in the case, it was revealed that the murders took place around 4 am. However, it wasn't until 11:58 am that a call was placed to 911. The call was made from the cellphone of one of the surviving students who lived at the residence, asking for aid for an "unconscious" person in the home.

The Affidavit Reveals That Survivor D.M. Heard Noises

Later on, more information was revealed in the affidavit. One of the surviving roommates, identified as D.M., woke up at about 4 a.m. to what sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog. However, a "short time later, D.M. said she heard who she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here,'" the affidavit says.

She Also Heard a Male's Voice

The affidavit continues that D.M. looked out of her bedroom but didn't see anyone. She then opened her door again when she heard crying from Kernodle's room, and "a male voice say something to the effect of, 'It's ok, I'm going to help you,'" the affidavit says.

She Even Saw the "Figure" Who Walked Past Her Room

When she opened the door a third time, she saw "a male figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," the affidavit states. "D.M. described the figure as 5'10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows. The male walked past D.M. as she stood in a 'frozen shock phase.' The male walked towards the back sliding glass door. D.M. locked herself in her room after seeing the male."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to a Source, She Thought the Noises Were Just Partiers

So why didn't she call the police at this time? A source who has reportedly spoken to D.M. tells NewsNation that she mistook the murderer, who investigators believe to be Kohberger, was a party guest at the home. She also believed all the noises she heard were just partiers.

She Yelled at Everyone to "Calm Down"

According to the source, D.M. first heard noises around 4 a.m. This is when she first opened her door. She reportedly yelled, "calm down, you're being loud!" and "I'm trying to sleep!"

When She Saw a Man, She Thought He Was a Party Guest

The source claims she then closed her door and locked it. However, she heard more noises soon after and opened the door again. This is when she saw a man walking down the hall, but wasn't frightened, as she assumed he was a guest of her roommates there for a party.