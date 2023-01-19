Every day more details unfold surrounding the shocking murder of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. From former neighbors, students, and colleagues of suspected killer Bryan Kohberger, speaking out to chilling pieces of evidence against him unveiled by law enforcement, the portrait of one of the most shocking crimes in recent history is being painted.

This week, new information includes the unsealed arrest warrant, a new connection between the accused killer and one of the victims, and new pieces of information profiling the type of person the PhD student really was.

1 Kohberger Allegedly Slid Into One of the Girls' DMs Several Times

An investigative source has told People magazine that an Instagram account believed to belong to Kohberger started sending one of the victims messages in late October, but she never responded. "He slid into one of the girls' DMs several times but she didn't respond," the anonymous source said.

"Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again." They added: "She may not have seen them, because they went into message requests. We're still trying to determine how aware the victims were of his existence." While there was "no indication that he was getting frustrated with her lack of response," the source added, "he was definitely persistent."

2 Kohberger's DNA Was Out in the World, Source Claims

Kohberger had reportedly submitted his DNA for genetic testing, according to a Washington State University graduate student living in his apartment complex, an anonymous source told the Idaho Statesman. "He talked about his ancestors," the 30-year-old neighbor said. "He had some sort of DNA test. I don't know how he got to that point. … It was just interesting to him."

3 Police Found a "Reddish-Brown" Stain in Kohberger's Apartment

This week the search warrant was unsealed, with investigators stating they believed the evidence was in Kohberger's apartment, including "blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells" or items which with blood or fluid on them, stabbing weapons (including a "sword"), and "trace evidence" including DNA and "hair (whether human or animal/dog."

They ended up seizing many items, including one black nitrite-type glove, the dust container from a vacuum cleaner, 13 possible hair strands – one of which may belong to an animal, a "Fire TV" stick, a pillow with a "reddish/brownish stain," and a computer tower.

4 Kohberger Reportedly Had "Delusions of Grandeur" and "Crazy Thoughts"

The New York Times claims that Kohberger allegedly posted on an online message board when he was younger, convinced he suffered from visual snow syndrome, a disorder that causes someone to see static. He reportedly used the username "exarr" and posted between November 6, 2009, and February 20, 2012. While Kohberger was a teenager, he allegedly made 118 posts on the forum under the username "exarr."

"I have had VS [visual snow] since september 21st of 2009. Since then I have changed, mainly from the anxiety and sense of derealization and hopelessness," he supposedly wrote in January 2011. "I have become very deep and determined on goals. It made me smarter," he said about the benefits of visual snow syndrome in April 2011.

5 He Was an "Insomniac," Neighbors Claim

One of his neighbors, Angela, told Insider that Kohberger was an insomniac, saying he "kept them awake at night by pacing and intermittently running his garbage disposal, sometimes until 4 a.m." She considered "having words" with him but opted against it, hoping "he would be equally gracious if her crying children ever kept him awake."

6 He Likely Acted Alone

Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA's office and attorney at Levin & Associates, debunked rumors that Kohberger had a partner in crime after his attorney, Ann Taylor, filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the prosecution to hand over all discovery in the case within 14 days, including "Statements of co-defendant. Any written or recorded statements by a co-defendant and the substance of any relevant oral statement made by a co-defendant, whether before or after arrest in response to interrogation by any person known by the codefendant to be a peace officer or agent of the prosecuting attorney, or which are otherwise relevant to the offense charged," the filing reads. Per Levin, this was just a procedure. "These are just very standard requests as part of the defence's discovery request," he told The Independent.