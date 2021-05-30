If You Bought This From HSN, Stop Using It Immediately, Officials Warn

Fans of the Home Shopping Network (HSN), beware: U.S. officials have announced a recall alert for a popular product that's been on the market since 2015. HSN has received more than 220 reports of incidents involving the products in question and 100 notices of injury by customers who used the items. As a result, the company is now advising consumers to immediately discontinue their use of the products. Read on to find out if you've got one of these potentially dangerous devices in your home, and what to do about it if you do.

The Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini have been recalled.

The items in question are the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini, a popular handheld clothing steamer. These appliances use hot steam to remove wrinkles from clothing and other fabrics, and were sold both individually and as a component of a set. The recalled models have either flat or triangular steamer heads.

At the time the voluntary recall was issued by HSN on May 26, roughly 5.4 million units were sold in the U.S. and another 14,300 were distributed in Canada.

The steamers have caused serious burn injuries.

HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, and 106 reports of burn injuries related to the products. Eight consumers reported second-degree burns and six reported third-degree burns as a result.

Besides HSN, the recalled steamers were sold by several other popular retailers.

The steamers were sold online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network, but you also may have picked up the recalled items in stores or online at one of several major retailers. Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes all sold the My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini from Jan. 2002 through Dec. 2020, according to the recall notice, which was posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Those who have the recalled steamers should stop using it immediately and request a refund.

CPSC urges consumers to immediately discontinue use of the recalled steamers and contact HSN to receive a full refund for any units purchased between Jan. 2018 and Dec. 2020. A partial refund is also available for steamers purchased from Jan. 2015 to Dec. 2017. Customers can receive a voucher for any units purchased before 2015.

Contact HSN toll-free by calling 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or file your claim online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com.

