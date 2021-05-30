Smarter Living

If You Bought This From HSN, Stop Using It Immediately, Officials Warn

Over 5.4 million units have sold in the U.S., and they're causing serious injury.

By Lauren Gray
May 30, 2021
Lauren Gray
By Lauren Gray
May 30, 2021

Fans of the Home Shopping Network (HSN), beware: U.S. officials have announced a recall alert for a popular product that's been on the market since 2015. HSN has received more than 220 reports of incidents involving the products in question and 100 notices of injury by customers who used the items. As a result, the company is now advising consumers to immediately discontinue their use of the products. Read on to find out if you've got one of these potentially dangerous devices in your home, and what to do about it if you do.

RELATED: If You Bought This Heinz Product, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.

The Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini have been recalled.

Red "My Little Steamer" clothing steamer
Consumer Product Safety Commission

The items in question are the Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini, a popular handheld clothing steamer. These appliances use hot steam to remove wrinkles from clothing and other fabrics, and were sold both individually and as a component of a set. The recalled models have either flat or triangular steamer heads.

At the time the voluntary recall was issued by HSN on May 26, roughly 5.4 million units were sold in the U.S. and another 14,300 were distributed in Canada.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Costco, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says.

The steamers have caused serious burn injuries.

person wrapping burned hand in gauze
Shutterstock / Girlgirl

HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, and 106 reports of burn injuries related to the products. Eight consumers reported second-degree burns and six reported third-degree burns as a result.

Besides HSN, the recalled steamers were sold by several other popular retailers.

Amazon app on phone
Shutterstock

The steamers were sold online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network, but you also may have picked up the recalled items in stores or online at one of several major retailers. Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes all sold the My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini from Jan. 2002 through Dec. 2020, according to the recall notice, which was posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

And for more product safety news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Those who have the recalled steamers should stop using it immediately and request a refund.

Shot of a young woman sitting with her laptop and paperwork at home
iStock

CPSC urges consumers to immediately discontinue use of the recalled steamers and contact HSN to receive a full refund for any units purchased between Jan. 2018 and Dec. 2020. A partial refund is also available for steamers purchased from Jan. 2015 to Dec. 2017. Customers can receive a voucher for any units purchased before 2015.

Contact HSN toll-free by calling 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or file your claim online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com.

RELATED: If You're Using This to Make Coffee, Stop Immediately, Experts Warn.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Closeup of covid-19 vaccine being injected into patient's arm
    Closeup of covid-19 vaccine being injected into patient's arm
    Health

    This Can Lead to No Antibodies After Vaccination

    A study says it happens to half of people who did this.

  • Cindy McCain talks daughter Meghan on Radio Andy
    Cindy McCain talks daughter Meghan on Radio Andy
    Culture

    How Meghan McCain Made Her Mom "Cringe"

    "I don't always agree with her," Cindy McCain says.

  • woman with face mask looking at thermometer
    woman with face mask looking at thermometer
    Health

    This Is Often Behind COVID After Vaccination

    New CDC data shows there's a common culprit.

  • jealous wife
    jealous wife
    Relationships

    This Is Who Your Partner Likes Talking to Most

    Turns out it's more fun talking with these people.

  • Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld holding baby Julian
    Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld holding baby Julian
    Culture

    See Jerry Seinfeld's 3 Kids Now

    As Jerry would say, "Ya gotta see the babies!"

  • Older woman
    Older woman
    Culture

    This Early Sign of Parkinson's Is Easy to Miss

    96 percent of people with the disease experience it.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group