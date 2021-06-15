Health

If You See This in a Hot Tub, Don't Go In, Experts Say

Don't let this hazard put your health at risk.

By Sarah Crow
June 15, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
June 15, 2021

With the days balmy and the nights still cool and breezy in many parts of the U.S., countless homes and recreational facilities are turning on their pools and hot tubs once again, preparing for friends and customers eager to take a soak. However, before you so much as stick your toe in the water, there's a serious hot tub danger that experts want you to avoid. Read on to discover what signs say you're better off postponing that relaxing dip.

RELATED: Never Go in a Lake If You See This One Thing, Local Officials Warn.

If the tub is emitting too much steam, don't get in.

steamy hot tub
Shutterstock / ANUCHA PONGPATIMETH

All hot tubs are likely to emit some steam, especially when they're significantly warmer than the air outside. However, if the hot tub you're about to get into is surrounded by a significant amount of steam, you may want to reconsider getting in.

"Steam water is the origin of bacterial diseases like diarrhea and Legionnaires'," says Brandon O'Malley, owner of The Sauna Company. "Most of these diseases are caused by inhaling the contaminated steam of the hot water," O'Malley explains.

For the latest health and safety news sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Legionella bacteria exposure can lead to serious health risks.

woman sitting in hot tub
Shutterstock / DGLimages

When inhaled, Legionella bacteria in hot tubs can lead to both Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac Fever, two serious lung infections.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of serious pneumonia that can lead to confusion, cough, diarrhea, fever, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms of Legionnaires' typically show up between 2 and 10 days after exposure to Legionella. Pontiac Fever tends to be a milder lung infection, symptoms of which typically occur within three days of exposure to Legionella; the symptoms, which usually include muscle aches and fever, typically last under a week. If you developed any of the aforementioned symptoms and have recently been in or near a hot tub, contact a medical professional.

Certain groups are more likely to become seriously ill than others.

older woman sitting down and having breathing trouble
Shutterstock / Mallika Home Studio

While Legionnaires' disease and Pontiac Fever can lead to serious health complications, the CDC says that healthy people typically don't become ill when exposed to Legionella. However, current or former smokers, individuals with chronic lung health issues, people with cancer, immunocompromised individuals, people 50 and older, and those with chronic illnesses including kidney failure, liver failure, or diabetes, are at greater risk of complications from Legionella exposure.

Even walking close to a contaminated tub emitting steam can put you at risk.

woman in white robe standing near hot tub
Shutterstock / FOTOGRIN

Even if you don't actually soak in the hot tub, you may still be at risk for contracting Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac Fever.

According to a 2020 report published by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), 135 people developed Legionnaires' disease and one person came down with Pontiac Fever after attending the NC Mountain State Fair in 2019. In total, 96 people were hospitalized due to the outbreak and four died. Following an investigation, all of the illnesses were traced back to hot tubs on display that released aerosolized water, which was subsequently breathed in by fair attendees.

RELATED: If You See This at the Beach, Don't Go in the Water, Experts Warn.

 

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Smarter Living

    This Car Company Is Having a Big Security Issue

    "Remain alert for suspicious emails."

  • glass of milk on wooden table
    glass of milk on wooden table
    Health

    If You Drink This Milk, the FDA Has a Warning for You

    If you have the milk at home, return it now.

  • WROCLAW, POLAND - APRIL 12, 2016: Apple iPhone SE smartphone
    WROCLAW, POLAND - APRIL 12, 2016: Apple iPhone SE smartphone
    Smarter Living

    Apple Just Issued This Major Warning

    If you use an older iPhone or iPad, read this.

  • Tina Fey
    Tina Fey
    Culture

    Tina Fey's Younger Daughter Is on a Hit Show

    See the young star in action.

  • Doctor making a swab test to a mature man for corona virus (covid-19) pandemic disease. Covid-19 nasal swab test - doctor taking a mucus sample from patient nose in hospital.
    Doctor making a swab test to a mature man for corona virus (covid-19) pandemic disease. Covid-19 nasal swab test - doctor taking a mucus sample from patient nose in hospital.
    Health

    People Who Get COVID Again Have This in Common

    New research breaks down the similarities.

  • A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    Health

    Drinking This Much Coffee Daily Adds Years to Your Life

    A study says your morning brew has some benefits.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group