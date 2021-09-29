If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

Grilling season may be coming to a close, but that isn't stopping many avowed carnivores from making their favorite meat-based meals right at home. However, before you go prepare your next hot dog, you may want to double-check where it came from. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) just announced that thousands of pounds of hot dogs are being recalled right now due to the risk of serious illness they pose to anyone who consumes them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this product now.

More than 2,000 pounds of hot dogs are being recalled.

On Sept. 28, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. is recalling approximately 2,048 pounds of its hot dogs.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken and pork hot dogs come in 12-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages labeled "Argentina Mighty Meaty Chicken and Pork Hotdog Jumbo." The recalled foods are also marked with establishment number EST. P-17524 and a sell by date of May 15, 2022, written "051922."

The hot dogs may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

The hot dogs were pulled from the market after a third-party lab confirmed that a surface that came in contact with the company's food products had tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

This information was subsequently revealed to the FSIS while the authority was reviewing the company's sampling records.

Infections caused by Listeria can cause serious illness or death.

Listeriosis, an infection caused by Listeria bacteria, can cause health issues including balance problems, confusion, convulsions, fever, headache, muscle aches, and neck stiffness, in addition to gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant individuals, the condition can cause premature birth, miscarriage, or stillbirth, and it may prove fatal for some individuals, particularly among older adults and the immunocompromised. At the time the recall was announced, there had been no confirmed reports of the recalled products causing illness.

If you have the recalled foods at home, don't eat them.

If you purchased the affected hot dogs, don't eat them. Instead, return them to the store from which they were purchased or dispose of them.

If you have eaten the recalled hot dogs and think you're experiencing symptoms related to their consumption, contact a healthcare professional immediately. If you have questions about the recall, contact Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co.'s plant manager, Ester Somintac, at (206) 722-3365 or espisfood@yahoo.com.

