Smarter Living

If You Bought This at HomeGoods, Stop Using It Immediately

A product from the popular home store could be putting your safety at risk, authorities say.

By Sarah Crow
August 19, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
August 19, 2021

If spending so much time at home amidst the pandemic has got you rethinking some of your home décor choices, you're not alone. However, if you've recently refreshed your space with a particular product from HomeGoods, you could be putting your safety at risk. Read on to discover which item from the popular home décor store experts are recommending buyers stop using immediately.

RELATED: If You're Using This in Your Home, Throw It Out Immediately.

Stools sold at HomeGoods are being recalled.

gray stool with wooden legs and metal rivets
Courtesy of TJX Companies

On Aug. 18, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that TJX, the parent company of HomeGoods and Homesense stores, had recalled approximately 4,300 swivel counter stools sold at the two chains, as well as HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods/Marshalls stores.

The affected stools, which have wooden legs and rivet trim around the seat, came in gray faux leather as well as light gray, dark gray, and blue and cream herringbone fabrics.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The stools present a safety risk to users.

person holding broken chair legs
Shutterstock/Zhuravlev Andrey

The stools, which were sold between Jan. 2021 and May 2021 for approximately $130, were recalled after it was discovered that they are susceptible to breaking or collapsing, thus putting those who sit on them at risk for injury.

The recalled stools have the word "CHINA" printed on a label on the underside of the seat, and can be identified by the numbers 61057, 61063, 61064, 62332, 65129, 65130, 66413, or 66414 on the hanging product tag.

Parent company TJX has received multiple reports of injuries.

older woman who fell in front of sofa at home
Shutterstock/Koto Amatsukami

At the time the recall was announced, TJX had received 20 reports of the stools breaking, causing those using them to fall.

Among those who fell, 17 received minor injuries of an unspecified nature.

If you have the stools at home, stop using them.

Woman concerned on phone call
Shutterstock

If you purchased the recalled stools, stop using them immediately. The stools can be returned to a HomeGoods or Homesense store for a full refund or a gift card.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can call HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 or Homesense at 855-660-4663 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. You can also visit either the HomeGoods or Homesense websites and click the Customer Service link for additional help.

RELATED: If You Bought These at Dollar General, Destroy Them, Authorities Say.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and a syringe sitting in front of the company's logo
    A vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and a syringe sitting in front of the company's logo
    Health

    Over 60? A Pfizer Booster Protects You This Much

    A study found that a third shot has this effect.

  • "Scary Spice" Melanie Brown attends the "Spice World" Hollywood Premiere at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, US, 22nd January 1998.
    "Scary Spice" Melanie Brown attends the "Spice World" Hollywood Premiere at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, US, 22nd January 1998.
    Culture

    Mel B's Daughter Is a Model Now

    She looks exactly like her mom in these new photos.

  • For better taste. Waist up portrait of handsome bearded gentleman in denim shirt seasoning raw beef steak
    For better taste. Waist up portrait of handsome bearded gentleman in denim shirt seasoning raw beef steak
    Smarter Living

    If Your Spices Look Like This, Throw Them Out

    These are the telltale signs to toss.

  • A young woman washing her hair in the shower
    A young woman washing her hair in the shower
    Health

    If You Do This in the Shower, Stop Immediately

    A doctor says to avoid this while rinsing off.

  • This Is the Least Trusted Grocery Chain in the U.S
    This Is the Least Trusted Grocery Chain in the U.S
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Least Trusted Grocery Chain in the U.S

    This store's reputation fell behind its competitors.

  • Woman drinking
    Woman drinking
    Health

    Drinking This Daily Can Slash Your Stroke Risk

    Just one glass will do the trick.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group