If You Bought This at HomeGoods, Stop Using It Immediately

If spending so much time at home amidst the pandemic has got you rethinking some of your home décor choices, you're not alone. However, if you've recently refreshed your space with a particular product from HomeGoods, you could be putting your safety at risk. Read on to discover which item from the popular home décor store experts are recommending buyers stop using immediately.

Stools sold at HomeGoods are being recalled.

On Aug. 18, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that TJX, the parent company of HomeGoods and Homesense stores, had recalled approximately 4,300 swivel counter stools sold at the two chains, as well as HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods/Marshalls stores.

The affected stools, which have wooden legs and rivet trim around the seat, came in gray faux leather as well as light gray, dark gray, and blue and cream herringbone fabrics.

The stools present a safety risk to users.

The stools, which were sold between Jan. 2021 and May 2021 for approximately $130, were recalled after it was discovered that they are susceptible to breaking or collapsing, thus putting those who sit on them at risk for injury.

The recalled stools have the word "CHINA" printed on a label on the underside of the seat, and can be identified by the numbers 61057, 61063, 61064, 62332, 65129, 65130, 66413, or 66414 on the hanging product tag.

Parent company TJX has received multiple reports of injuries.

At the time the recall was announced, TJX had received 20 reports of the stools breaking, causing those using them to fall.

Among those who fell, 17 received minor injuries of an unspecified nature.

If you have the stools at home, stop using them.

If you purchased the recalled stools, stop using them immediately. The stools can be returned to a HomeGoods or Homesense store for a full refund or a gift card.

If you have questions related to the recall, you can call HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 or Homesense at 855-660-4663 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. You can also visit either the HomeGoods or Homesense websites and click the Customer Service link for additional help.

