If You Bought This at Hobby Lobby, Stop Using It Now, Authorities Say

Approximately 14,000 of these popular items are being recalled.

By Sarah Crow
October 6, 2021
Whether you're looking for fabric for a Halloween costume or loading up on stickers for scrapbooking, Hobby Lobby is one of the most beloved craft stores in the U.S. And while you may have a stash of the store's crafting supplies at home, there's one item from the retail giant that you should stop using immediately, authorities say. Read on to find out if you have this Hobby Lobby-exclusive product at home and what to do if so.

Hobby Lobby has issued a recall on this wooden stool.

white stool with brown seat from hobby lobby
Courtesy of Hobby Lobby

On Oct. 6, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Hobby Lobby was recalling approximately 14,000 white wood stools.

The chairs are approximately 24 inches tall and 15 inches wide and have lightly distressed legs and a curved brown seat. The stool also has cross beams that support the legs on its lower half.

The stool was sold at Hobby Lobby stores throughout the U.S.

exterior of a hobby lobby store in the daytime
Shutterstock/Jim Lambert

The recalled stool was sold exclusively at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide between June 2021 and July 2021.

The stool, which can be identified by item number 2027985, retailed for approximately $80.

The stool poses a fall risk to customers.

young woman in jeans and a white t-shirt falling on the floor of her home
Shutterstock/9nong

At the time the recall was announced, Hobby Lobby had received seven reports of the stools breaking while being used.

Six customers reported receiving minor injuries after the stools they were using broke.

If you have the stool at home, contact Hobby Lobby.

young woman sitting on wooden bench looking annoyed while talking on a smartphone
Shutterstock/AshTproductions

If you purchased one of the recalled stools, stop using it immediately and return it to any Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions related to the recall can also contact Hobby Lobby on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at 800-326-7931 or via the recall page on the Hobby Lobby website.

