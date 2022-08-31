An Alabama deputy got the surprise of his life when he returned to his car after delivering paperwork to find it had been hijacked by two mischievous—and adorable—animals. Deputy Casey Thrower (also known as the "G.O.A.T" of his department) found two miniature goats had taken over his police vehicle, one standing on the roof while the other explored inside the car, munching on his precious paperwork. Thrower caught the entire incident on video and can be heard desperately trying to save the paperwork (and car roof) from damage. Here's what happened, and how exactly the goats broke in.

1 Goat Invasion

Deputy Thrower returned to his car to find the marauding little goats making themselves at home in his vehicle. The video he took of the incident is hilarious not only because the goats are so cute, but because Thrower sounds genuinely frustrated at his paperwork being destroyed. "Get out of there. Are you kidding me? Get out!" he can be heard pleading with the cheeky goats. "There's nothing to eat in there. Don't eat that. Come on… Don't you eat that! Get out! Get out! Are you crazy?" Keep reading to see the video.

2 "Nothing Is Considered Routine"

The Madison County Sheriff's Office posted about the goat invasion on their Facebook page, along with the video itself. "Here's a little Friday funny humor to lighten your evening. While working patrol division nothing is considered routine: This morning while delivering civil papers Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — couple of GOATS. Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents out in the county this morning when he overheard something in his patrol car and was met by a couple of goats, one climbing into the open driver's side of his vehicle as well as one on the hood of his patrol vehicle. The animals clamored around inside the vehicle while munching on some paperwork."

3 Why Were the Doors Open?

Goats climbing on top of cars is not unusual—but how did one get inside? "Deputy Thrower explained that due to the number of homes he visits daily, on occasions he leaves his vehicle door open because he's had to retreat from being attacked by canines in the past," the Sheriff's office explains. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 "A G.O.A.T Deputy"

Deputy Thrower eventually managed to shoo the goats away and get back into his vehicle. There is no information on just how much damage was done to his paperwork. "Deputy Thrower has been serving the citizens of Madison County for about 40 years and is considered one of our G.O.A.T deputies," the Sheriff's Office says. "We got a huge kick out of this today and hope it brought a smile to your face as well."

5 Do Goats Make Great Pets?

Goats make good pets, although people who keep them should make sure they can't break out of their enclosures (which is clearly how those miniature goats got into the police car). "Although they are traditionally thought of as farm animals, goats also make good pets," says Lianne McLeod DVM. "A perennial favorite in petting zoos, their curious and friendly nature makes them fun companions. There are over 300 distinct breeds of goats, but the dwarf or pygmy goat varieties are most commonly kept as pets. Goats are one of the oldest domesticated species around the world, and they are still raised for their milk, meat, fur, and skin. Goats are herd animals, so they need at least one goat partner, and they need a large fenced yard in which to roam. For these reasons, goats require an advanced level of care."