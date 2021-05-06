If You Have This Hershey's Product at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Hershey's is one of the most beloved brands in America, from its chocolate bars to its flavored syrups to eponymous theme park. However, even folks with the most over-the-top sweet tooths may want to avoid one of the brand's popular products for the time being, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA) has announced that it's being pulled from shelves. Read on to find out if you should be throwing away this beloved treat now. And if you want to stay safe, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.

The FDA announced the recall of a popular Hershey's topping.

On May 5, the FDA issued a recall notice for 1,700 bottles of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping. The topping, which was sold in 7.25-oz bottles, was shipped to retailers throughout the U.S. between April 15 and May 4, 2021. The affected bottles can be identified by product code 25JSAS1 printed on the packaging.

The bottles were accidentally filled with the wrong product.

The recall of the Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping was initiated after it was discovered that the wrong product had been put into the Chocolate Shell Topping bottles. Instead, they were filled with Heath Shell Topping, which contains almonds.

Almonds, a tree nut, are among the "Big 8" allergens, a group of the most common food allergens in the U.S., as determined by the FDA. Foods designated as Big 8 allergens—a group that also includes milk, fish, shellfish, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans—are required to be identified on the labels of most packaged foods regulated by the FDA in accordance with the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, a standard the recalled Chocolate Shell Topping failed to meet.

The contamination could present a "life-threatening" health risk to some individuals.

According to a 2018 review of research published in the journal Nutrients, tree nut allergies are thought to affect approximately one percent of the global population. However, despite the seemingly low prevalence of this allergy, tree nuts are among the allergens most commonly linked to anaphylaxis, a sudden allergic response that can quickly become fatal. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA cautions. There had been no reports of illness or other adverse reactions related to the consumption of the Hershey's topping at the time the recall notice was issued.

However, the FDA recommends that anyone with the affected topping at home "should not consume the product." If you purchased the recalled topping and would like a refund, you can call Hershey's Customer Relations at 866-528-6848 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit the Hershey website.

Another Hershey's-branded product was subject to a major recall just a few years ago.

Only a few years prior to the recent recall, Gossner Foods, which manufactures shelf-stable dairy, announced the voluntary recall of 8-oz. containers of Hershey's 2% Reduced Fat Strawberry Flavored Shelf Stable Grade A Milk. The beverage, which was sold in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin, was pulled from the market after it was discovered that the product may have curdled. While the recall notice explained that there was no pressing safety risk associated with the product, it did not meet the company's standards for quality.