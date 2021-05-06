Health

If You Have This Hershey's Product at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

The popular treat could put your health in jeopardy, the agency cautions.

By Sarah Crow
May 6, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
May 6, 2021

Hershey's is one of the most beloved brands in America, from its chocolate bars to its flavored syrups to eponymous theme park. However, even folks with the most over-the-top sweet tooths may want to avoid one of the brand's popular products for the time being, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA) has announced that it's being pulled from shelves. Read on to find out if you should be throwing away this beloved treat now. And if you want to stay safe, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.

The FDA announced the recall of a popular Hershey's topping.

hand holding bottle of hershey's chocolate shell topping
Shutterstock / Zety Akhzar

On May 5, the FDA issued a recall notice for 1,700 bottles of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping. The topping, which was sold in 7.25-oz bottles, was shipped to retailers throughout the U.S. between April 15 and May 4, 2021. The affected bottles can be identified by product code 25JSAS1 printed on the packaging. And for the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The bottles were accidentally filled with the wrong product.

raw almonds on gray surface
Shutterstock / Dmitry Tkachuk

The recall of the Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping was initiated after it was discovered that the wrong product had been put into the Chocolate Shell Topping bottles. Instead, they were filled with Heath Shell Topping, which contains almonds.

Almonds, a tree nut, are among the "Big 8" allergens, a group of the most common food allergens in the U.S., as determined by the FDA. Foods designated as Big 8 allergens—a group that also includes milk, fish, shellfish, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans—are required to be identified on the labels of most packaged foods regulated by the FDA in accordance with the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, a standard the recalled Chocolate Shell Topping failed to meet.

The contamination could present a "life-threatening" health risk to some individuals.

Girl at home can't breathe
iStock

According to a 2018 review of research published in the journal Nutrients, tree nut allergies are thought to affect approximately one percent of the global population. However, despite the seemingly low prevalence of this allergy, tree nuts are among the allergens most commonly linked to anaphylaxis, a sudden allergic response that can quickly become fatal. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA cautions. There had been no reports of illness or other adverse reactions related to the consumption of the Hershey's topping at the time the recall notice was issued.

However, the FDA recommends that anyone with the affected topping at home "should not consume the product." If you purchased the recalled topping and would like a refund, you can call Hershey's Customer Relations at 866-528-6848 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit the Hershey website. And for more health hazards hiding in plain sight, The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat This Beloved Hostess Snack.

Another Hershey's-branded product was subject to a major recall just a few years ago.

strawberry milk on wooden table
Shutterstock / HandmadePictures

Only a few years prior to the recent recall, Gossner Foods, which manufactures shelf-stable dairy, announced the voluntary recall of 8-oz. containers of Hershey's 2% Reduced Fat Strawberry Flavored Shelf Stable Grade A Milk. The beverage, which was sold in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin, was pulled from the market after it was discovered that the product may have curdled. While the recall notice explained that there was no pressing safety risk associated with the product, it did not meet the company's standards for quality. And for more desserts you're better off tossing, This Ice Cream Brand Just Recalled 100 of Its Products.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
    Culture

    What William & Kate Learned From Harry & Meghan

    "They have to keep up with the times."

  • A man sleeping in bed
    A man sleeping in bed
    Health

    If You Sleep This Much, You're Putting Your Heart At Risk

    A study says it's not just about how little you get.

  • Dog laying in grass
    Dog laying in grass
    Smarter Living

    If Your Dog Is Playing With This, Take it Away

    This popular toy could be risky for your pet.

  • Doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from young woman
    Doctor in protective workwear taking nose swab test from young woman
    Health

    If Side Effects Won't Go Away, Get a COVID Test

    The vaccine should only cause reactions for this long.

  • man making facial expression, touching head
    man making facial expression, touching head
    Health

    The Bigger This Body Part, the Bigger the Penis

    And no, it's not their feet!

  • Young woman shopping in a grocery store and wearing protective medical mask. Women with face mask for protection against influenza virus shopping. Shopping in supermarket
    Young woman shopping in a grocery store and wearing protective medical mask. Women with face mask for protection against influenza virus shopping. Shopping in supermarket
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Store Is Running Out of Everything

    Customers are turning up to empty shelves.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group