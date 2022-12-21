Good Samaritans rescued an 80-year-old woman and her three-year-old great-granddaughter after they were trapped under a car that had accidentally backed up on them. The driver didn't see the woman pushing the stroller as he reversed his Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex in Tampa, Florida on December 18. The whole incident had been recorded by a police officer's body camera. Here's what happened to the woman and baby and what neighbors did to help.

1 Driver Felt a Bump

The woman was returning from a trip to the grocery store when the incident happened. According to the driver, he "felt a bump" as he reversed the car, which he initially thought was a storm drain. He then tried to drive the vehicle forward, but it wouldn't move. That's when he realized he had backed up over someone. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Trapped Under the Car

The woman and child were trapped under the car, and neighbors quickly tried to help while waiting for emergency services to get there. One of the neighbors used a hydraulic jack to raise the car and take pressure off the victims, and a police officer removed as much of the groceries as possible to allow them more space to breathe.

3 Successful Rescue

Body cam footage from Corporal Lance Baker shows him using a knife to cut the child out of the stroller with the help of Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters, lifting her to safety before helping the older woman. The great-grandmother is reportedly in critical condition, while the 3-year-old is stable.

4 Driver Was Not Impaired

The 23-year-old driver remained at the scene of the accident and cooperated with authorities. He was not impaired at the time and is not expected to be charged. "We are proud of Cpl. Baker's quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family. This is a shining example of the work Tampa Police officers do every day to protect and serve their community, not knowing if they'll be called upon to save a life or put their own life on the line at any given call for service," said Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw.

5 Another Christmas With Family

Bercaw noted that without the help of the neighbors and firefighters, the situation could have been a tragedy. "We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family," Bercaw continued.

RELATED: 90-Year-Old Widower Who Broke His Hip On a Driveway Drags Himself to His Car and Uses Car Horn as Morse Code to Summon Help

6 What to Do When You Get Pinned by a Car