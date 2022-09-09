The Queen of England passed away yesterday at the age of 96, leaving in her wake a world of mourners, including the Royal Family and world leaders who served alongside her. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," said the Royal Family yesterday. What did the new King Charles III have to say after the passing of his mother? And what did her grandchildren put out there, including Meghan Markle? Read on to hear their most immediate comments after the tragic passing.

1 King Charles is in Mourning

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles wrote in a statement. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he said, adding: "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

2 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid Tribute on Their Website

At press time, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle had released a lengthy statement but their company Archewell's website posted a stark black background with the words: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022."

3 Prince William and Kate Middleton Retweeted the King

After Queen Elizabeth died, the Royal Family added the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom to their social media profiles. For Prince William and Kate William, their titles changed to read as: "The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace." They retweeted King Charles' statement.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Anne, Princess Royal, Agreed with the King

The second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Anne reshared the King's sentiments. "God bless our Queen 😢😢❤️," said one of her followers. "God bless to you all from USA," said another.

5 Speaking of World Leaders, the Bidens Shared This Sentiment

Tributes poured in worldwide, including one from President Biden and his wife Jill. "Supported by her beloved Prince Philip for 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She endured the dangers and deprivations of a world war alongside the British people and rallied them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look to better days ahead. Through her dedication to her patronages and charities, she supported causes that uplifted people and expanded opportunity. By showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she elevated the cause of liberty and fostered enduring bonds that helped strengthen the Commonwealth, which she loved so deeply, into a community to promote peace and shared values," the Bidens said in their statement, in part.

6 Former President Trump Also Sent His Regards

"Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain," former President Donald Trump said in a statement. "Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!" Trump continued.

7 New British Prime Minister Liz Truss Had This to Say

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss said: "Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her." She added: "Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III….god save the King."