Health

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

The next time you're cooking, you may want to add a dash of this.

By Zachary Mack
June 8, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
June 8, 2021

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.

RELATED: Drinking One Glass of This a Day Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says.

Adding just 1.5 teaspoons of herbs and spices to your dishes can help improve your heart health.

eight small glass jars of spices, in yellow, red, green, and white colors, on natural wood shelves
Shutterstock

You may not want to hold back on the seasonings the next time you're whipping up something in the kitchen. A new study conducted by researchers from Penn State University and Texas Tech University has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons of herbs and spices each day can help improve your heart health by lowering your blood pressure.

Study participants who ate the most spices saw more health benefits than those who ate the least.

Young woman using digital tablet while cooking salmon filet in kitchen
iStock

To conduct the study, 71 participants at higher risk for conditions such as hypertension or insulin resistance were instructed by researchers to add either 6.6, 3.3, and .5 grams of herbs and spices per day to their meals for a period of four weeks. The team then used blood samples to test for any changes to lipids, glucose, and insulin.

While the results didn't show any major changes to blood sugar or cholesterol levels among the participants, those who had used 6.6 grams of spices—which is the equivalent of about 1.5 teaspoons—saw their 24-hour blood pressure levels improve when compared to those eating the smallest ration of spices.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Certain seasonings have been shown to lower blood pressure as well as medication.

Person chopping garlic on a cutting board
Shutterstock

Despite limited research on the positive effects herbs and spices can have on health, some studies have found certain everyday kitchen seasonings can add a boost to an already nutritious meal. For example, a 2020 analysis of 12 studies published in the journal Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine included data on more than 550 people with high blood pressure. The researchers found that taking garlic supplements could reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure as effectively as blood pressure medications, Healthline reports.

Cinnamon has also been shown to have similar cardiovascular benefits. A meta-analysis published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition in 2019, which included data on 641 people, showed that incorporating the spice lowered blood pressure significantly. Participants saw an even stronger effect after 12 weeks of consistent use.

RELATED: If You Have This Spice at Home, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says.

Other studies have shown that small portions of leafy greens can boost heart health.

A pile of leafy greens including spinach and chard on a black background
iStock

Besides using your spice rack a little more, other recent research has shown that even modest changes to your diet can have a huge effect on your heart health. In one study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology in April 2021, a team of researchers from Edith Cowan University in Australia set out to investigate the effects of eating a diet high in nitrate-rich vegetables, including dark, leafy greens such as lettuce, cabbage, kale, spinach, collard greens, and broccoli. The team analyzed diet data on more than 50,000 Danish citizens over the course of 23 years, finding that those whose diets included regular intake of leafy greens were 12 to 26 percent less likely to develop heart disease later in life, even when consumed in smaller amounts.

"Our results have shown that by simply eating one cup of raw (or half a cup of cooked) nitrate-rich vegetables each day, people may be able to significantly reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease," lead researcher Catherine Bondonno, PhD, said in a statement.

RELATED: If You Can Do This With Your Thumb, Your Heart May Be in Danger, Study Says.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Older person writing on paper
    Older person writing on paper
    Health

    Your Handwriting Could Be a Sign of Parkinson's

    This change in your penmanship could be serious.

  • termites eating wood
    termites eating wood
    Smarter Living

    6 Things Bringing Termites Into Your Home

    Don't let these habits put your home at risk.

  • Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Health

    Eating This Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk

    You're 55 percent less likely to have a stroke.

  • black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    Smarter Living

    Never Use This on Your Grill, Authorities Warn

    This common error could lead to serious consequences.

  • Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Culture

    Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice John Ritter Gave Her

    The actor revealed what he told her before his death.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughter Now

    The pair were recently spotted shopping in NYC.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group