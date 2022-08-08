Extra

New Health Fears for the Queen: "A Sign of Things to Come," Say Sources

Insiders are worried that the cancellation signals a decline in the Queen’s health.

By Leah Groth
August 8, 2022
For several decades, Queen Elizabeth has spent the end of summer through mid-fall at Balmoral Castle, her residence in Scotland, for her annual summer holiday. While never off-duty, her time in the country is the closest thing she gets to a proper vacation. This year the Queen arrived in July with plans to stay until mid-October. And, like almost every single year minus the pandemic, she planned on attending a small welcome ceremony to meet and greet the locals. However, at the last minute, her appearance was axed. According to one report, many people fear that it could have to do with her health. 

The Event Was Made Private Last Night

Horses near Balmoral Castle, Scotland
The event, which was supposed to happen on August 8, was reportedly axed on Sunday night. It was replaced with a "small, private event," sparking concern. According to The Mirror, just a few days ago the Queen was expected to attend, as usual. 

People Were Shocked

Queen Elizabeth II in car.
According to the publication, the cancellation of the highly-anticipated event was quite shocking, as the only time she has canceled it in the past few decades was during the pandemic. "The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen's calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her," a source said. "It's a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form."

The Gathering Will Be Intimate with No Press

The Queen arrives to visit a replica of one of the original Sainsbury's to celebrate Sainsbury's 150th years in Covent garden in London, England.
The Queen, Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will instead host a more intimate gathering inside the castle wall on the Balmoral lawns. While she will still see the soldiers, as she does every year, there will be no cameras, photographers, or press invited to the short event. 

Insiders Say It Is "Very Much a Sign of Things to Come"

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
Other sources expressed concern to The Mirror, suggesting that the alternative plan was "very much a sign of things to come," in terms of how the Queen's health could impact her public appearances. Other events the Queen has missed this past year include the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and the Epsom Derby due to tiredness, per the publication.

The Palace Claims the Event Was Adapted for "Her Comfort"

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II
However, according to Buckingham Palace, shifting the event to a private ceremony was simply "in line with adapting Her Majesty's schedule for her comfort."

