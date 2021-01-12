This Is the Only State Where COVID Isn't Surging

The new year has brought little in the way of good news about the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. With numbers surging from coast-to-coast—apparently confirming the worst fears health experts had about a post-holiday spike in cases—almost every single state is staring down an active outbreak. But there is one state that isn't currently seeing COVID surging like the other 49: Hawaii. Read on to see how the islands are faring compared to the rest of the country, and for more on mistakes you could be making while trying to protect yourself, check out The CDC Has Issued a Warning Against These 4 Face Coverings.

As a long-running relative success-story of the pandemic, the Aloha State has managed to keep cases in check while the rest of the contiguous United States struggles with the darkest days of the pandemic yet. As of Jan. 11, Hawaii boasts a national low of 12.9 daily new COVID cases per 100,000 people, making it the only state not to be designated as experiencing an "active or imminent outbreak " or "severe outbreak" by Covid Act Now.

The island chain isn't just seeing recent success, either: it ranks second in the nation for the fewest reported COVID cases per 100,000 people overall–after Vermont—with only 1,657, according to The New York Times. It's also experienced the second-fewest deaths with 22 per 100,000 people, behind only Alaska.

After a slight spike over the summer, Hawaii officials reintroduced restrictions on public gatherings across the islands, as well as instituting tight testing and quarantine requirements for anyone arriving from the mainland.

But health officials aren't taking their success lightly; a small recent surge has forced Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green to candidly call for Hawaiians to avoid social gatherings, as they build large vaccination centers statewide.

"Come Fourth of July, I expect us to be in a very good spot statewide," Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Jan. 11. "Some groups will be there a little sooner, some groups a little later but it won't be all year, and that's a big blessing because I know people need to get back out into their regular lives and the social interaction is the largest sacrifice that people have made."

Unfortunately, other states haven't been quite as effective at combating the pandemic as of late. Read on to see which states are currently suffering the most, according to Covid Act Now, as of Jan. 11. And for more advice from the nation's leading infectious disease expert, check out Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Stern Warning About the U.K. COVID Strain.

Read the original article on Best Life.

10 Kentucky

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 90.6

9 South Carolina

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 91.2

And for more on how your diet can help in your fight against coronavirus, check out Lacking This Vitamin Could Put You at Risk of Severe COVID, New Study Says.

8 Massachusetts

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 93.5

7 Oklahoma

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 98.5

And for more on what your body might be telling you, check out This Is the "Strongest, Most Consistent" Sign You Have COVID, Study Says.

6 Tennessee

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 99.9

5 Utah

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 100.4

And for more on how the virus is changing, check out Dr. Fauci Just Made This Scary Prediction About the U.K. COVID Strain.

4 Arkansas

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 102.3

3 California

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 106.9

2 Arizona

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 122.0

And for more regular coronavirus updates, sign up for our daily newsletter.

1 Rhode Island

Daily new cases per 100,000 people: 130.3

And for more on places that may have trouble ahead, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This One State.