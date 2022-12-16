Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the final three episodes of their Netflix docuseries on Thursday, and it did not disappoint. Living up to the drama promised in the promos for the second part of the show, the couple drop some major bombshells and make some pretty hefty allegations, putting not only the media but specific members of the Royal Family and their teams under fire. What is Harry and Meghan's "full truth," and what are the biggest royal bombshells the couple dropped in the second part of their series? Keep reading to find out.

1 William Reportedly Screaming at Harry Was "Terrifying"

Prince William may appear to be cool as a cucumber. However, according to Harry, behind closed doors, this isn't the case. In episode five, Harry gives the lowdown on what has been referred to as Sandringham Summit, the meeting of family members to discuss the terms of Harry and Meghan's departure from the UK. He claims he was given five options, ranging from all in to all out.

While he was learning toward option three, which was half in and half out, he says it became clear by his family's reaction that it wasn't going to work out. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father says things that weren't true, and my grandmother sits there quietly and take it all in," he says. "It was really hard."

2 Meghan Claims the Queen Told Her to Write Her Father "The Letter"

Meghan gushes over King Charles. "Harry's dad is very charming. I said to him, 'I've lost my dad in this,' so for him to be my father-in-law was really important to me," she said. "So I asked him to walk me down the aisle, and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal." She explained that her relationship with father, Thomas Markle, fell apart "when the media got involved," adding that it was very embarrassing for the family" when he started criticizing the Royal family.

She reached out to the Queen, who instructed her to write a letter to her father, claiming she went to great lengths to make sure it was sent privately. After the letter was published, Meghan says everything went downhill. "Everything changed after that. That litigation was the catalyst for all of the unraveling," she said.

3 Meghan Accuses William of Instructing His Secretary to Make a Statement

As a result of the letter, Jason Knauf, their former press secretary, gave a written statement to the Court of Appeal claiming that Meghan had written the letter to her father "understanding it could be leaked." Meghan was filmed when she found out that this went down, telling Harry: "It's your brother. I'm not going to say anything about your brother, but it's so obvious."

Harry replies: "It's even more obvious the fact that they'll try and cover it up again. That's why I'm now living in another country because all the comms teams try to outdo each other, but this the contract, the symbiotic relationship between the two institutions working the best that they can." At the end of the episode, Knauf said this is "entirely false."

4 Harry Blames Meghan's Miscarriage on the Media

Harry believes that Meghan's miscarriage during her second pregnancy was the fault of the media. "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," he says. "I watched the whole thing. Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course, we don't. But bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and, the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

5 Meghan Was Better at Being a Royal Than "Those Born to do It"

According to Prince Harry, Meghan was "doing the job better" than "those born to do it," and that other members of the family were jealous. "Because they were so popular with the public, the internals at the palace were incredibly threatened by that," claims Lucy Fraser, Meghan's friend. "The issue is when someone who's marrying in who should be a 'supporting act' is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than those who was born to do this then upsets people – it shifts the balance," added Harry.

6 Meghan Compared to a "Foreign Organism" to the Family

Meghan claims that her former private secretary, who previously worked for the Queen for 20 years, compared her to a foreign organism, explaining that the family would have difficulty adjusting to her but that it would be "amazing" when they did. "I was really hopeful that that was true," Meghan said. "It's like this fish that's swimming perfectly… and one day this little organism comes in. This foreign organism, and this entire thing…[squeals]." She then imitated the family: "What is that, what is it doing here? It doesn't look like us. It doesn't move like us, get it off of us."

7 Harry and Meghan Claim They Never "Blindsided" His Family

According to Harry and Meghan, their plans to step down from the family and move abroad were "years in the making," and that other members of the family knew about it. Once they suspected that parts of Harry's letter to his father had been leaked, things deteriorated. "You could feel the ticking clock from that point. So with our team, we decided that we were going to put out a statement to say that we were going to, sadly, be stepping back, not stepping down, but to just have a reduced role," says Meghan. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

She added that their support of the Queen and the Commonwealth was "in black and white" in the statement. Then, stories in the press surfaced that the couple didn't give The Firm their statement until 10 minutes prior to releasing it. "This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother just never happened. I have so much respect for her," Harry said. Meghan added: "This has been ongoing for months and months. I think in some people's minds, this was me going: 'Post!' – What?"

8 Meghan Wasn't Invited to the Summit

"Imagine a conversation, a round table discussion about the future of your life when the stakes are this high. And you, as the mom and the wife and the target in many regards, aren't invited to have a seat at the table," Harry says. "It was clear to me that they planned it, so you weren't in the room."

9 "The Firm" Allegedly Leaked Stories and Allowed Untrue Stories to "Fester

"Every rumor, every negative thing, every lie, and everything I knew wasn't true, and that the palace knew wasn't true and internally they knew wasn't true, was being allowed to fester," Meghan said. Harry also accused palace communications teams of "leaking and planting" negative stories and that his family did nothing to stop it. "It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were going to be moving back to Canada," Harry says.

"The key piece of this story that made me aware that the contents of that letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway." He also accused William of being behind it. "William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office. And we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office. I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading," Harry said. "To see my brother's office engage in the very thing we said we'd never do…that was heartbreaking."

10 Harry Says He Will Never Get a "Genuine Apology"

Returning to his grandfather's funeral was incredibly difficult for Harry. "It was hard, especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father, who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation," he said. "So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral, but we did. I've had to make peace with the fact that I'm probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. You know, my wife and I, we're moving on. We were focused on what's coming next."