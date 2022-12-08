Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a whopping $60 million deal with Netflix and announced a docuseries was in the works, the entire world has been waiting to see what bombshells the couple were going to drop. On Thursday, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan hit the streaming service.

The couple opens up like never before, inviting cameras into their home, sharing intimate details about their lives, including their personal photo and video libraries, and discussing everything from racism to family drama. Here is what you need to know about the bombshells Harry and Meghan drop in the first installment of Harry & Meghan.

1 The Show Is a "Firsthand Account" of Harry and Meghan's Story

"This is a firsthand account of Harry and Meghan's story, told with never before seen personal archive," a message flashes on the screen in the first episode. It adds that members of the royal family "declined to comment." The series was filmed before the death of Queen Elizabeth. The first three episodes dropped on the streaming service Thursday, and the remaining three will be available a week later, on December 15.

2 When Harry Met Meghan

The first episode chronicles the couple's very modern fairytale romance. According to Harry, he first encountered the Suits star while scrolling through his Instagram feed. "Meghan and I met over Instagram," he said. "I was scrolling through my feed, and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them—it was like a Snapchat," he says, describing seeing an image of Meghan with the dog ears filter. That was the first thing. I was like, 'who is that?'" Meghan added that she didn't Google Harry but requested to look at his Instagram profile to "see what he was about." They exchanged numbers and were "constantly in touch" before going on their first date in London.

3 Meghan Was "Everything" Harry Was Looking For

A month later, they spent a week together in Africa, and it became clear that things were serious. "It just felt so right, and it felt so normal. We could both just be completely ourselves. There's no mirror, there's no bathroom. Thankfully we really liked each other," Meghan said. "That was when it just hit me like, OK, this girl, this woman is amazing, is everything I've been looking for, and she's so comfortable and so relaxed in my company," Harry added.

4 Harry Reveals Her Was "Terrified" Meghan Would Be Driven Away

However, Harry was "terrified" his relationship would be destroyed by the media as others had before. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution… I remember thinking, 'How can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me?" he said. "Every relationship that I had, within a matter of weeks or months, was splattered all over the newspapers, and that person's family was harassed, and their lives turned upside down. So when I got to meet M, I was terrified of her being driven away by the media, the same media that had driven so many other people away from me."

5 Harry Likens Meghan to Princess Diana

So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum," he said in the series's first episode. "She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."

6 Harry Accuses Other Men in the Family of Marrying "Someone Who Would Fit in the Mold"

"I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with. The difference between making decisions with your head or your heart, and my mom certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart, and I am my mother's son," Harry adds.

7 Foreshadowing into the Megxit

"They are destroying us," Meghan said, recollecting their life after she got married. "Naively, I didn't know what I was walking into," Harry added. "This is a great love story, and the crazy thing is I think this love story is only just getting started," he said. "She sacrificed everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. and then, pretty soon after that, I ended up sacrificing everything that I knew to join her in her world."

8 Their Engagement was an "Orchestrated Reality Show"

Meghan called their engagement an "orchestrated reality show." "It was, you know, rehearsed," she admits. "We did the thing out with the press, then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview. So it's all in that same moment." She continued that someone said: "'Then, they'll be a moment where they'll wanna see the ring, so show the ring.'"

9 Harry Hopes His Mom Will Be Proud

"My ten years in the army, it gave me a lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had," Harry said. "Two tours in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters on a military base means that you grow up pretty fast. Jeez, I went to war twice. The people that I met and the lifelong friends made, that was my second family. Because that… for that point." Other footage has him saying: "Yeah, there's still scars left open from from my mum's awesomeness…to put it mildly. Hopefully, she'll be proud."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

10 Harry's Bubble Was Burst and Megan is a Hugger

"The bubble within the bubble that I was brought up in got burst. Ultimately I'm so grateful for it. And that was all before I met Megan." Megan added: "I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

