If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.

Valley Milk Simply Bottled has recalled one of its milk products.

On Aug. 23, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) announced that a statewide recall and quarantine order had been issued for raw goat milk from Valley Milk Simply Bottled.

The recalled milk is labeled "Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Goat Milk," is sold in 64-oz. plastic jugs, and has an Aug. 28, 2021 expiration date.

If you want to keep yourself and the members of your household safe, do not drink the recalled milk. Instead, the CDFA recommends that anyone with the milk at home dispose of it immediately and that stores stop selling the milk to customers.

The milk may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

According to the recall notice, the milk was pulled from the market after a routine CDFA inspection revealed that a sample of the milk was contaminated with campylobacter bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that campylobacter infections typically result in abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting, the onset of which typically occur within two to five days of consuming contaminated substances.

Campylobactor infections can also lead to arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, and temporary paralysis, and may cause more serious health complications or death among immunocompromised individuals.

This isn't the first campylobacter-related recall from the company.

This isn't the first time Valley Milk Simply Bottled has run into contamination issues.

In May 2019, the Turnlock Journal reported a statewide recall of the company's raw whole milk within California after Campylobacter jejuni was detected in its products.

U.S. health authorities caution against consuming raw milk altogether.

While many people believe that raw milk confers a number of health benefits, experts say otherwise.

"None of the claims made by the raw milk advocates that we have examined…can withstand scientific scrutiny," says the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), noting that individuals who drink raw milk risk serious disease or even death if they choose to consume it.

The CDC adds, "While it is possible to get foodborne illnesses from many different foods, raw milk is one of the riskiest of all." Selling raw milk for human consumption is still prohibited in 19 states.

