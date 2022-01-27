Over-the-counter (OTC) medications can make it easier to tend to everything from head colds and achy muscles to mild fevers and seasonal allergies. The active ingredients they contain are effective but have been deemed safe for sale without needing a prescription from a doctor. But now, authorities are warning that one company's OTC medications, including aspirin, should be disposed of immediately due to a potential safety issue. Read on to see which pills you should be pulling from your medicine cabinet right away.

Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals is recalling bottles of its OTC drugs, including aspirin and acetaminophen.

On Jan. 26, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals recalled OTC medicines it produces and distributes. The affected products include Extra Strength Acetaminophen 500mg tablets packaged in a 1,000-count bottle, Regular Strength Enteric Coated Aspirin 325mg tablets packaged in both 250-count and 1,000-count bottles, and Adult Low Dose Enteric Coated Aspirin 81mg tablets sold in 300-count and 1,000-count bottles.

The notice specifies that the medicines were sold online through a dozen websites, including Amazon and eBay, through August 2021 and cost between $2 and $10.

The pills are being recalled due to a potential safety hazard they pose.

According to the CPSC, the OTC medicines are being recalled because they contain regulated substances which are required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) to be sold and stored in child-resistant containers. The affected products do not meet the packaging requirements, creating a potential poisoning risk for young children if they swallow the pills.

Authorities are advising anyone with the pills to throw them out immediately.

The CPSC warns that anyone who purchased the recalled aspirin or acetaminophen should not keep them. Instead, "consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children, and safely dispose of the recalled product" as soon as possible.

You can contact Geri-Care for a refund or with any questions about the recall.

In the recall notice, Geri-Care says that it will refund any customers who purchased the affected products. Anyone with questions can contact the company by phone at 800-540-3765 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST Friday or by sending an email to recalls@gericarepharm.com. You can also visit the company's website for more information on the recall.

