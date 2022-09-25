Extra

The Real Reason Why "Furious" Prince Harry Refused Dinner with Prince William and King Charles on the Night of the Queen's Death

Harry "said no" to an invite to eat with his father and brother.

By John Wright
September 25, 2022
By John Wright
September 25, 2022

The days around Queen Elizabeth's funeral have sent royal observers into overdrive, not least because of the strained relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of his family. The UK Sun reported this week that Prince Harry turned down an invitation to have dinner with his father and brother, King Charles and Prince William, on the night Queen Elizabeth died. Read on to find out the apparent reason why, and why there's controversy over the claim. 

1
Some Said it Was "Not Appropriate" For Meghan to Join Family That Night, is Expert's Understanding

Shutterstock

The Sun reported that Harry declined dinner with his father and brother after his wife, Meghan Markle, was not invited to join their meal on the night of the Queen's death. Apparently, Harry pushed for Meghan to join the family at Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish residence, that night, but the new King Charles told him it was "not appropriate."

2
Harry Allegedly Refused to Dine With Father, Brother, Report Claims

Charles, Prince of Wales at the 21st session of the UN Conference on Climate Change
Shutterstock

Because of the snub, Harry reportedly missed a flight to Balmoral with his brother, William, and uncles Andrew and Edward. "Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source told the Sun. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother. It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London."

3
Harry Allegedly Rushed Back to London

Prince Harry
Shutterstock

​​At 8 a.m. the next morning, Harry caught a British Airways flight back to London, where he rejoined Markle at Frogmore Cottage, the couple's residence when they were in the UK. Despite the reported conflict, Harry and Markle joined William and his wife, Kate Middleton, on a walk to see flowers and tributes left to the Queen at Windsor Castle two days later.

4
Conflicting Report Denies Any of This Happened

Shutterstock

But as with all things related to the British royal family, reports vary. On Thursday, Page Six reported that Harry didn't snub King Charles's dinner offer at all and that the new monarch was no longer at Balmoral at the time in question. Charles had already departed for his home on the estate when Harry arrived the evening of Sept. 8., the outlet claimed.

5
But There Was Allegedly Plenty of Tension

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle.
Kirsty O'Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Which is not to say Harry and Meghan's time in the UK was smooth sailing. Page Six points out the two endured numerous tense public displays, including "icy interactions" with William and Kate, then being invited to (and disinvited from) a state reception for world leaders. The couple only found out about their canceled invite from the press, the outlet claimed. 

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Maggie Wheeler on Friends
    Maggie Wheeler on Friends
    Entertainment

    See Janice From "Friends" Now at 61

    Maggie Wheeler was Chandler's annoying girlfriend.

  • King Charles III and Prince William
    King Charles III and Prince William
    Extra

    5 Problems King Charles and Prince William Must Solve to Protect the Monarchy, According to Royal Expert

    Here are the most pressing number issues they must tackle.

  • Friends sitting at a table talking during a dinner party
    Friends sitting at a table talking during a dinner party
    Relationships

    The Most Talkative Zodiac Sign

    Good luck getting a word in.

  • Male medicine doctor hand hold clipboard pad and give prescription to patient
    Male medicine doctor hand hold clipboard pad and give prescription to patient
    Health

    A Pharmacist Says This Drug Is Overprescribed

    Many people take it for too long, a study found.

  • Video Shows Giant "Godzilla" Lizard Climbing up Window of Florida Home
    Video Shows Giant "Godzilla" Lizard Climbing up Window of Florida Home
    Extra

    Video Shows Giant "Godzilla" Lizard Climbing up Window of Florida Home

    A man was horrified to find a massive lizard peering into his house.

  • Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England
    Extra

    Royal Insider Reveals Surprising Way Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death

    Harry's strained relationship with his family has been affected by the days surrounding the funeral.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group