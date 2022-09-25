The days around Queen Elizabeth's funeral have sent royal observers into overdrive, not least because of the strained relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of his family. The UK Sun reported this week that Prince Harry turned down an invitation to have dinner with his father and brother, King Charles and Prince William, on the night Queen Elizabeth died. Read on to find out the apparent reason why, and why there's controversy over the claim.

1 Some Said it Was "Not Appropriate" For Meghan to Join Family That Night, is Expert's Understanding

The Sun reported that Harry declined dinner with his father and brother after his wife, Meghan Markle, was not invited to join their meal on the night of the Queen's death. Apparently, Harry pushed for Meghan to join the family at Balmoral, the Queen's Scottish residence, that night, but the new King Charles told him it was "not appropriate."

2 Harry Allegedly Refused to Dine With Father, Brother, Report Claims

Because of the snub, Harry reportedly missed a flight to Balmoral with his brother, William, and uncles Andrew and Edward. "Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source told the Sun. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him whenever he is in the country. But Harry was so furious that he refused to eat with his father and brother. It was a massive snub. And he got out of Balmoral at the earliest opportunity to catch the first commercial flight back to London."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Harry Allegedly Rushed Back to London

​​At 8 a.m. the next morning, Harry caught a British Airways flight back to London, where he rejoined Markle at Frogmore Cottage, the couple's residence when they were in the UK. Despite the reported conflict, Harry and Markle joined William and his wife, Kate Middleton, on a walk to see flowers and tributes left to the Queen at Windsor Castle two days later.

4 Conflicting Report Denies Any of This Happened

But as with all things related to the British royal family, reports vary. On Thursday, Page Six reported that Harry didn't snub King Charles's dinner offer at all and that the new monarch was no longer at Balmoral at the time in question. Charles had already departed for his home on the estate when Harry arrived the evening of Sept. 8., the outlet claimed.

5 But There Was Allegedly Plenty of Tension

Which is not to say Harry and Meghan's time in the UK was smooth sailing. Page Six points out the two endured numerous tense public displays, including "icy interactions" with William and Kate, then being invited to (and disinvited from) a state reception for world leaders. The couple only found out about their canceled invite from the press, the outlet claimed.