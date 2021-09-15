If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.

A popular frozen pasta is being recalled.

On Sept. 14, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that New Jersey-based Seviroli Foods, Inc. had recalled its 22-oz. packages of H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells.

The shells can be identified by item number 796702, UPC number 041220771110, lot code 2 1208, and sell by date 07/27/22.

The pasta may contain pieces of metal.

As of Sept. 9, H-E-B had received four complaints from customers indicating that the pasta may be contaminated with foreign material.

The recall notice states that the shells, which were sold at H-E-B locations in Texas, may contain pieces of metal, which "could cause physical injury" if consumed, the recall notice states.

If you have the pasta at home, here's what to do.

If you purchased the recalled shells, do not eat them.

Instead, return them to a H-E-B store for a refund or throw them away. If you have questions regarding the recalled shells, contact H-E-B Customer Service on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST at 855-432-4438.

This isn't the first major pasta recall this year.

H-E-B's stuffed shells aren't the only pasta products to be pulled from shelves this year.

On March 20, approximately 9,847 pounds of pasta were recalled after it was discovered that they hadn't been adequately inspected before being distributed. In May, nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen spaghetti were recalled due to the discovery that they may have been contaminated with soy, a major allergen.

