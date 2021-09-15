Health

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

The popular food could pose a serious safety risk to anyone who eats it right now, the authority cautions.

By Sarah Crow
September 15, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
September 15, 2021

When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves over the major safety risk it presents to those who eat it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.

RELATED: This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled.

A popular frozen pasta is being recalled.

bag of h-e-b frozen stuffed shells
Courtesy of Seviroli Foods, Inc.

On Sept. 14, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that New Jersey-based Seviroli Foods, Inc. had recalled its 22-oz. packages of H-E-B Jumbo Stuffed Shells.

The shells can be identified by item number 796702, UPC number 041220771110, lot code 2 1208, and sell by date 07/27/22.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The pasta may contain pieces of metal.

young woman in gray shirt and jeans with stomach pain on couch
Shutterstock/Dragana Gordic

As of Sept. 9, H-E-B had received four complaints from customers indicating that the pasta may be contaminated with foreign material.

The recall notice states that the shells, which were sold at H-E-B locations in Texas, may contain pieces of metal, which "could cause physical injury" if consumed, the recall notice states.

If you have the pasta at home, here's what to do.

people standing around the exterior of an h-e-b supermarket
Shutterstock/PorqueNo Studios

If you purchased the recalled shells, do not eat them.

Instead, return them to a H-E-B store for a refund or throw them away. If you have questions regarding the recalled shells, contact H-E-B Customer Service on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST at 855-432-4438.

This isn't the first major pasta recall this year.

person scraping spaghetti off white plate into trash
Shutterstock/nito

H-E-B's stuffed shells aren't the only pasta products to be pulled from shelves this year.

On March 20, approximately 9,847 pounds of pasta were recalled after it was discovered that they hadn't been adequately inspected before being distributed. In May, nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen spaghetti were recalled due to the discovery that they may have been contaminated with soy, a major allergen.

RELATED: Don't Eat Any Foods Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Warns.

 

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Justin Chambers, James Patrick Jr. Eric Dane, T.R.Knight, Sandra Oh, Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey
    Justin Chambers, James Patrick Jr. Eric Dane, T.R.Knight, Sandra Oh, Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey
    Culture

    This Major TV Star "Terrorized the Set"

    Why this beloved character was really killed off.

  • A glove hand holding a syringe in front of the Moderna company logo
    A glove hand holding a syringe in front of the Moderna company logo
    Health

    Moderna Is "Wrestling" With This Question

    The company says it's figuring out future shots.

  • Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Health

    Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down

    After this long, your immunity may wane.

  • medical workers inside hospital during coronavirus pandemic
    medical workers inside hospital during coronavirus pandemic
    Health

    This Side Effect Is More Common With Boosters

    A new FDA study highlights a notable reaction.

  • Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck presenting at the Daytime Emmys
    Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck presenting at the Daytime Emmys
    Culture

    The 13 Biggest "The View" Feuds of All Time

    It's amazing the show even gets made.

  • A group of young people cheersing wine glasses in a bar
    A group of young people cheersing wine glasses in a bar
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Will Soon Be Banned From Bars Here

    New regulations will be in effect as of Oct. 7.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group