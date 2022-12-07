When attempting to pull off a heist, timing is everything. Unfortunately, a Florida man had just about the worst imaginable. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's office, the man attempted to shoplift from a Walmart in St. Cloud during its annual "Shop With a Cop" event for underprivileged children. The authorities called it a "bad idea." Read on to find out what happened.

1 Foiled By Dozens of Police

According to the sheriff's office, the "Shop With a Cop" event meant that nearly 40 deputies were inside the store, along with a forensics team, a community service team, and the sheriff himself. Authorities identified the suspect as Brad and posted photos of the man in handcuffs along with the items he attempted to steal.

2 Suspect Roasted on Facebook

The Osceola Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook: "Seriously we just can't make this up. Brad decided to steal from our good neighbors and partners at Walmart in St. Cloud while we were conducting the Shop With a Cop event with the children of our community." "Bad news, Brad! The store was full of deputies, almost 40, beside the forensics team, the community services team, the CSOs, the OCSO Majors, and Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez."

3 Social Media Reacts

"Brad set the difficulty to expert mode," said one Facebook commenter. "The law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot didn't give you a clue?" asked another. "Yet another reason to love the shop with a cop program! Two birds one stone!" said another.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Another Man Rats Himself Out

But Brad was not the most brazen flouter of law enforcement this week. That title would probably go to a Georgia man who responded to a police department's Facebook posting of its 10 most wanted criminals, resulting in his own arrest. When the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted the update, Christopher Spaulding replied, "How about me" in the comments section. "Christopher Spaulding you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way," the police wrote.

5 "We Appreciate You"

"We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!" the sheriff's office later wrote on Facebook. "Special thanks to our Fugitive Unit for being active and efficiently apprehending Mr. Spaulding who has 2 warrants for Felony Violation of Probation." It added: "Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant."