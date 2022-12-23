A flight attendant gave a passenger a well-deserved telling-off after his alleged verbal abuse and behavior made her colleague cry. At one point, the passenger told the flight attendant to shut up, to which she responded with "You shut up, I'm sorry you cannot talk to me like that… I'm an employee, I'm not your servant." The incident was caught on camera on an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, and the airline has launched an investigation into what exactly happened. Here's what caused the altercation.

1 Excessive Demands

The trouble started with confusion over the onboard meal plans, with the passenger apparently angry about the choices available and what he ended up getting. The man asked for a sandwich and became irate when told they would check on it. When the flight attendant tried to explain their options were limited, the man started to shout at the woman, who lost her temper in turn.

2 The Fight Escalates

"Please try to understand, there is a cart, and counted meals are uplifted [on the plane]. We can only serve what your boarding…" she said. When the man cut her off and said, "Why are you yelling?" she responded with, "Because you are yelling at us." When the flight attendant tried reasoning with the man, the situation only got worse.

3 Pointing the Finger

"I am so sorry, sir, but you do not talk to the crew like that," the flight attendant said. "I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well." The flight attendant also told him to stop "pointing your finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you." the passenger shouted at the woman to shut up, which she was not having. "You shut up. I'm sorry you cannot talk to me like that… I'm an employee. I'm not your servant."

4 The Airline Responds

The airline released a statement about the incident. "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers traveling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers, and it is our constant endeavor to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority. We are committed to providing the best experience at all times."

5 Support For the Staff

Online response to the video is mostly in favor of the aircrew, with some exceptions. "Hope IndiGo does not reprimand the crew here. Some passengers are obnoxious and it must have taken a lot for her to break down like this. She stood up for her fellow crew and she deserves only praise!" one commenter said.

But another said, "I work in the hospitality sector even if the guest is misbehaving staff can't go off the rails with the guest. In the end, she should have controlled her emotions and gotten a hold of the situation without screaming at the passenger even if they were unruly."

