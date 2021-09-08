Health

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

The medicine could pose a serious health risk to those who use it, the authority cautions.

By Sarah Crow
September 8, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
September 8, 2021

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you might be hopeful that it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.

RELATED: If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says.

A medication used to treat digestive issues is being recalled.

two bottles of firvanq and cardboard box against black background
Courtesy of Azurity Pharmaceuticals

On Sept. 8, the FDA announced that Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 2,751 kits of Firvanq 50 mg/mL from lot number 21035. The medication, used to treat diarrhea associated with Clostridium difficile and enterocolitis associated with staphylococcus aureus, can be identified by NDC number 65628-206-05, UPC number 3 65628 206005 1, and expiration date 2022-07-31.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The medication kits contain the incorrect dilutant.

amber bottle with syringe full of liquid medication
Shutterstock/Elena Elisseeva

Firvanq kits are supposed to contain Vancomycin Hydrochloride, USP powder, and a grape-flavored dilutant.

The Firvanq kits in the recalled lot are accompanied by a bottle of First Omeprazole, a medication used to treat overproduction of acid in the stomach, instead of the appropriate dilutant.

The inclusion of the omeprazole may result in serious health issues.

young man bent over with stomach pain
Shutterstock / Prostock-studio

According to Azurity Pharmaceuticals, the inclusion of the incorrect dilutant with the kits may pose a serious health risk to individuals using the recalled Firvanq lot.

"Vancomycin may not be completely solubilized in the FIRST-PPI diluent which could lead to doses above or below those recommended in the label. There is reasonable probability that the administration of inappropriate doses of oral vancomycin may lead to persistent diarrhea associated with dehydration and electrolyte abnormalities, recurrence of Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) infection, its progression to severe colitis, colon perforation requiring colectomy, and potentially death," the company explains. Individuals with compromised immune systems and older adults are particularly at risk of complications, although at the time the recall was announced, no adverse effects related to use of the recalled medication had been reported.

If you have the recalled medication at home, don't use it.

woman talking to pharmacist who is holding white prescription bottle
Shutterstock/Juice Flair

If you are in possession of one of the recalled Firvanq kits, stop using it immediately and return it to the pharmacy or medical office from which it was purchased. Azurity Pharmaceuticals is also reaching out to customers and distributors to arrange for the recalled products' return.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact Azurity Pharmaceuticals Senior Manager of Customer Services Koral Couch at 781-935-8141 x 119 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or at kcouch@azurity.com. If you have used the recalled medication and are experiencing symptoms, contact a healthcare provider immediately.

RELATED: If You Take This Popular Medication, Talk to Your Doctor Now, FDA Says.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Helen Mirren then and now
    Helen Mirren then and now
    Culture

    The Biggest Celebs in Their 70s, Then and Now

    See these legends in their youth.

  • A wide shot of Wailea Beach in Maui, Hawaii
    A wide shot of Wailea Beach in Maui, Hawaii
    Health

    Unvaccinated? You're Banned From Restaurants Here.

    The new regulation goes into effect next week.

  • Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer"
    Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer"
    Culture

    Portraying Diana Changed Kristen Stewart

    Playing the princess helped her overcome a fear.

  • Female doctor visiting and checking middle adult female patient at her home. She is taking sample from throat and nose of woman suspected to be Covid-19 positive.
    Female doctor visiting and checking middle adult female patient at her home. She is taking sample from throat and nose of woman suspected to be Covid-19 positive.
    Health

    Delta Has Now Peaked in These 4 States

    The surge may be over here.

  • Selena Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019
    Selena Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019
    Culture

    Selena Gomez Explains Red Carpet Mishap

    One Met Gala didn't go so well for the star.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking at a senate hearing
    Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking at a senate hearing
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Go to This Outdoor Place

    It can still be risky as Delta surges.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group