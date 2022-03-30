Even after more than two years of study, scientists and doctors are still trying to better understand how COVID-19 works and why it affects certain people so differently. And while data shows certain factors such as age, sex, and compromised immune systems can factor into how a brush with the virus will play out, more focused research is discovering that other less obvious elements such as genetics could play a role. But according to one new study, finding out if you're at a higher risk of severe COVID could be as easy as looking at your hands. Read on to see which health signs your extremities might hold.

Having a shorter ring finger compared to your index finger might indicate you're at higher risk of severe COVID.

The latest information comes from a study published in the journal Scientific Reports on March 17 conducted by a team of researchers from Swansea University in the U.K., the Medical University of Lodz in Poland, and Sweden's Karolinska University Hospital. The scientists set out to explore a theory of how a person's sex hormone levels could affect how ill they became after becoming infected with COVID-19, specifically as testosterone levels are concerned.

To test this, the researchers based their experiment on previous studies which have found a simple way to calculate hormone levels: A person's relative finger length. Having a longer ring finger indicates higher testosterone levels during development in the womb, while a longer index finger is a sign of higher estrogen levels. This means that females typically have longer index fingers and males have longer ring fingers.

According to the results, people with "feminized" short ring fingers compared to their index fingers were at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 which could lead to hospitalization. The team also found that those with greater size differences between fingers on their right and left hands were at an even higher risk of severe complications from the disease.

The researchers believe there may be a connection between testosterone and COVID outcomes.

The scientists specifically chose this theory based on the noted likelihood that those who are elderly and male are among the most likely to suffer a severe outcome with COVID-19. By examining testosterone levels, the researchers hoped to establish a connection by expanding previous studies that have provided conflicting evidence on whether higher or lower levels produce worse outcomes with the virus.

The team ran the experiment by gathering 154 participants and measuring the size rations of the second, third, fourth, and fifth fingers on each of their hands. Out of the group, 54 were patients who had been infected with COVID-19, the remaining 100 people were used as a healthy control group.

Results showed that those with a bigger size ratio difference between their second and fourth fingers as well as between their third and fifth fingers were associated with more severe cases of COVID-19, according to a press release from the university.

Researchers say the findings could help identify patients who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Ultimately, the research team concluded that an association could be drawn between sex hormone levels and someone's experience with the virus, regardless of their biological gender. "Our findings suggest that COVID-19 severity is related to low testosterone and possibly high estrogen in both men and women," John Manning, PhD, one of the study's authors from the Applied Sports Technology, Exercise and Medicine (A-STEM) research team at Swansea University, said in a statement.

"'Feminized' differences in digit ratios in hospitalized patients supports the view that individuals who have experienced low testosterone and/or high estrogen are prone to severe expression of COVID-19. This may explain why the most at-risk group is elderly males," he explained. He added that such a discovery could make it easier to prioritize vaccination in particularly vulnerable individuals based in part on finger length ratios and differences between someone's left and right hand.

The team says they hope to expand their research to provide better treatments for COVID-19 in the future.

Besides being able to better pinpoint those at higher risk from the virus, the results could also help shape how it's treated in the coming years. According to the university press release, current trials are exploring the use of anti-androgen treatments—also known as testosterone blockers—while others see potential in using testosterone to fight COVID-19.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Our research is helping to add to the understanding of COVID-19 and may bring us closer to improving the repertoire of anti-viral drugs, helping to shorten hospital stays and reduce mortality rates," Manning said. "The sample is small but ongoing work has increased the sample. We hope to report further results shortly."

