Extra

Female Store Clerk Grabs Male Robber's Large Knife and Chases Him Away

She says she didn’t have time to think, just to act.

By Ferozan Mast
February 16, 2023
By Ferozan Mast
February 16, 2023

A young store clerk fought back against a would-be thief who brandished a knife and threatened to kill her, chasing him away. Sayda Ventura, 26, was working alone at a market in Westlake, Los Angeles, when the suspect entered the store and pulled out a several-inches long blade.

The clerk says the man came in to buy something and then got behind the counter when she was giving him his change. The incident was caught on camera—here's what the security footage showed

Saving Up For College

telemundo52

Ventura was working her new job at Amaya's Mini Market in Westlake on Thursday, February 9, when the incident took place. She recently took the job as a way to help save for her college plans to become a nursing assistant. Security cameras captured a man wearing a black face mask and red baseball cap walking up to the counter, seemingly just another customer. 

Threatened With a Large Knife

Amaya's Mini Market

Ventura says the man was pretending to buy deodorant. When she handed him his cash, he came behind the counter, took out a big knife, and held it to her torso. "Don't say nothing, don't move because I'm killing you if you say something," the man allegedly told Ventura. "It's really [scary]," she later said. "I think all people [are scared] when [seeing] knives or guns or something like that."

Ventura Fights Back

Amaya's Mini Market

Instead of complying with the suspect's wishes, Ventura did something that could be considered both brave and crazy: She grabbed the knife with both hands and yanked it from the man, screaming as she pulled it from his grip. Ventura then chased the man as he ran out of the store, screaming, "I'm killing you if you come back."

Store Owner Says the Attacker Was After Cash

telemundo52

According to store owner Rene Amaya, the man came in earlier and saw a large cash wire transaction take place. He then returned to the store with the knife. "He wanted to get all the money because it was a huge amount of money we were transferring," she said. The suspect is still on the run, but police are looking for him.

Recovering From Injuries

Amaya's Mini Market

Ventura says she still has cuts on her hands from the incident. She insists she is ok but wants the man to face justice for his actions. "I'm angry with him," she said. "I want to find him." Meanwhile, her boss is thankful the situation wasn't worse. "She's safe. That's the most important thing." RELATED: Idaho Murder Suspect: Newest Revelations as Case Continues

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Jude Law and Nicole Kidman in 2003
    Jude Law and Nicole Kidman in 2003
    Entertainment

    Nicole Kidman Slammed Jude Law Rumors

    She sued the tabloids and won.

  • Older asian man sleeping comfortably in bed with curtain open
    Older asian man sleeping comfortably in bed with curtain open
    Health

    20 Doctor-Approved Tips for Better Sleep

    You snooze, you win.

  • Woman wearing jeans near mirror indoors, closeup
    Woman wearing jeans near mirror indoors, closeup
    Style

    Levi's CEO Says Skinny Jeans "Will Never Die"

    Who can keep up!

  • Cheerleader Is Ejected From Basketball Game After Shoving Player Who Got in Her Way
    Cheerleader Is Ejected From Basketball Game After Shoving Player Who Got in Her Way
    Extra

    Cheerleader Is Ejected From Basketball Game After Shoving Player Who Got in Her Way

    Security escorted her off the court.

  • Homemade salted caramel sauce in jar on rustic wooden table.
    Homemade salted caramel sauce in jar on rustic wooden table.
    Smarter Living

    60 Words Pronounced Differently Across the U.S.

    Do you like car-mel or car-a-mel?

  • Studio shot of a young woman whispering in her friend’s ear
    Studio shot of a young woman whispering in her friend’s ear
    Smarter Living

    Each Zodiac Sign's Deepest, Darkest Secret

    Sorry, cat's out of the bag.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group