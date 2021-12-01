Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of topping your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.

RELATED: If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.

A popular brand of tahini is being recalled.

On Nov. 30, the FDA announced International Golden Foods voluntarily recalled specific packages of its Al Kanater brand tahini sold in 16-ounce jars nationwide. The affected items are marked with the lot code TT4N-201127 and the UPC number 6-92551-00002-0.

The recall was issued after an inspection discovered potential Salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, the tahini recall was issued after a random sampling conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture discovered the products could potentially be contaminated with Salmonella. The agency reports that so far, no illnesses or deaths have been linked to the recalled items. "Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, IGF is recalling product with the lot codes listed above," the company notice says.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns.

Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness and can be potentially fatal for some people.

In its recall notice, the FDA says that healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea that can be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. However, they warn that in rare cases, salmonella poisoning can "result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis."

The agency also cautions that the bacteria can be especially dangerous—and potentially fatal—for young children, frail or elderly people, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

Anyone who purchased the tahini should throw it away immediately or return it for a full refund.

If you find that you've purchased any of the recalled jars of tahini, International Golden Foods says you shouldn't consume the product and throw it out immediately. You can also return the item to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Looking to see if an item you purchased is affected? Customers with questions about the recall can contact IGF at 630-860-5552.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 7 Types of Fish, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says.