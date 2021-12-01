Health

If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Warns

A recall has been issued after an inspection discovered a potential contamination.

By Zachary Mack
December 1, 2021
By Zachary Mack
December 1, 2021

Whether it's dousing your fries with ketchup or smothering your eggs in hot sauce, using the right condiment can take your food to a whole new level. But if you're a fan of topping your food with a little something extra, you may want to think twice before your next meal. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of one popular condiment due to health concerns. Read on to see what topping you should be tossing.

RELATED: If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says.

A popular brand of tahini is being recalled.

hand pouring tahini on falafel in a pita
Shutterstock/bonchan

On Nov. 30, the FDA announced International Golden Foods voluntarily recalled specific packages of its Al Kanater brand tahini sold in 16-ounce jars nationwide. The affected items are marked with the lot code TT4N-201127 and the UPC number 6-92551-00002-0.

The recall was issued after an inspection discovered potential Salmonella contamination.

scientist holding petri dish
Shutterstock/luchschenF

According to the FDA, the tahini recall was issued after a random sampling conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture discovered the products could potentially be contaminated with Salmonella. The agency reports that so far, no illnesses or deaths have been linked to the recalled items. "Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, IGF is recalling product with the lot codes listed above," the company notice says.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns.

Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness and can be potentially fatal for some people.

iStock

In its recall notice, the FDA says that healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea that can be bloody, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. However, they warn that in rare cases, salmonella poisoning can "result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis."

The agency also cautions that the bacteria can be especially dangerous—and potentially fatal—for young children, frail or elderly people, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

Anyone who purchased the tahini should throw it away immediately or return it for a full refund.

stepping on trash can pedal to open it
Shutterstock / Jenson

If you find that you've purchased any of the recalled jars of tahini, International Golden Foods says you shouldn't consume the product and throw it out immediately. You can also return the item to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Looking to see if an item you purchased is affected? Customers with questions about the recall can contact IGF at 630-860-5552.

RELATED: If You Bought Any of These 7 Types of Fish, Throw Them Away Now, FDA Says.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • young blonde woman walking through airport
    young blonde woman walking through airport
    Smarter Living

    If You're Offered This at the Airport, Just Say No

    If it seems too good to be true, it is.

  • A senior couple sitting on a bench while eating a snack and drinking coffee
    A senior couple sitting on a bench while eating a snack and drinking coffee
    Health

    Eating This After Lunch Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Think twice before snacking on this.

  • Woman drying hair with a towel
    Woman drying hair with a towel
    Health

    Doing This in the Bathroom Can Slash Your Heart Attack Risk

    It can significantly reduce your stroke risk, too.

  • National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senators questioned Fauci and other witnesses about the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old this week.
    National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senators questioned Fauci and other witnesses about the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old this week.
    Health

    Fauci Gave This Warning to Vaccinated People

    Omicron isn't here yet—but here's how to prepare.

  • walmart website on laptop screen
    walmart website on laptop screen
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Just Removed This Product From Its Website

    The item has become a surprising source of controversy.

  • young woman in black turtleneck opening supermarket freezer
    young woman in black turtleneck opening supermarket freezer
    Health

    If You Have This Birds Eye Product, Toss It

    Check your freezer for this safety risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group