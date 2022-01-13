Using the right over-the-counter (OTC) medication can help you manage everything from flu symptoms and allergies to muscle aches and indigestion. But while you can count on the items in your medicine cabinet to help you feel better, you may want to take a second to double-check what you're about to take. That's because the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning that one OTC medication has been recalled due to a potentially serious health hazard. Read on to see which product is being pulled from pharmacies as a result.

Lohxa has issued a nationwide recall of Senna Syrup laxative cups.

On Jan. 12, the FDA announced that Lohxa LLC has voluntarily recalled one lot of its Senna Syrup natural vegetable laxative. The product is packed in 8.8mg (5mL) unit-dose cups on the customer level.

According to the notice, the product in question is distributed into cases of 20 cartons packaged with 24 units each with an NDC of 50268-731-24. Specifically, the affected Senna Syrup is marked with the lot number AM1115S and an expiration date of 01/2023, which are both printed on the removable foil top of each dose of the medication.

A potentially dangerous microbial contamination of the product led to the recall.

In the notice, Lohxa says that the Senna Syrup in question is being recalled due to microbial contamination. The Worcester, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company warns that "use of contaminated product by the elderly, patients with a weakened immune system, or patients at a higher risk of developing life-threatening inflammation of the heart, could result in infections that could be life-threatening." Fortunately, the company says that it has not yet received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled medication.

Customers with recalled product should return them immediately.

Lohxa says that it is currently notifying its distributors and customers by letter and arranging for the return of all recalled products. The company advises all consumers, distributors, and retailers that have the affected product to stop using it and return it to the place of purchase as soon as possible.

Customers can also contact Lohxa with any questions about the recalled medication.

According to the FDA's notice, any customers with questions about the recalled products can contact Lohxa by calling 800-641-5564 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or emailing info@lohxa.com. The company also urges anyone who has experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using the recalled medication to contact their doctor or healthcare provider as soon as possible.

