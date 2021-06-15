If You Drink This Type of Milk, the FDA Has a New Warning for You

While milk has long been touted as part of a balanced diet, not all dairy drinks are created equal when it comes to your health. However, it's not just the choice between skim and whole you might want to consider when it comes to the dairy products in your house. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced a new warning about a particular kind of milk, citing a potential health risk for those who drink it. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.

Designed by Nature has recalled three of its milk products.

On June 14, the FDA announced that Designed by Nature had voluntarily recalled its Goat's Milk Powder, Cow's Milk Powder and Base Milk Powder formulas.

The powdered formulas, which were sold exclusively through the Designed by Nature website, have expiration dates between May 1, 2021 and June 11, 2022 printed on the bottom of the pouches in which they are packaged.

The FDA says the Designed by Nature products present a potential health risk.

While there had been no reports of illness or injury related to the consumption of the recalled Designed by Nature products at the time the recall was announced, the FDA reports that there is a "possible health risk" associated with their consumption.

The FDA reports that the Designed by Nature products are "deficient in multiple nutrients required for infant formula" and have not been tested for Cronobacter, a pathogen that can cause deadly infections in newborns.

The products are not intended to be used as infant formula.

Though the product contains "formula" in its name, it's not suitable for all children.

According to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), infant formula is "a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk," a standard the Designed by Nature formulas fail to meet. In the FDA notice, it is specified that the recalled formulas are neither approved nor intended for children under 12 months of age. Designed by Nature says of the confusion, "We intend to change our labeling to make it clear that these products are not intended to be used as infant formula."

If you have these products at home, return them.

If you purchased the Designed by Nature products included in the recent recall, you can email recall@designedbynature.net for refund information or with questions related to the recall.

Anyone in possession of the recalled products can also call Designed by Nature CEO Dara Ree at 562-354-0884 with questions.

